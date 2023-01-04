Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake
It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th. The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.
ijpr.org
Arcata Sanctuary Garden vandalized five times in 2022
Team members found a sign destroyed and a padlock on the main gate on December 27. It was the fifth time the garden was vandalized last year. “It’s been repeatedly vandalized," said volunteer William Dirks. "Chopping down the vegetables, spray painting the signs, breaking things.”. In a statement, Centro...
