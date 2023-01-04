STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — A piece of history more than 120 years old is now for sale in Strawberry Point. The Franklin Hotel continues to operate at the heart of the town as a hotel, restaurant and bar. The hotel has also served as a hub for several other services in the past for the town, now composed of nearly 1,200 residents. Among them were a post office, barber shop and a newspaper operation.

