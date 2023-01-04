ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

KCRG.com

One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast at about 8:24 a.m. for a fire at a detached garage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
WAVERLY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

RMC Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Regional Medical Center in Manchester has welcomed their first baby in 2023. Archer Ray Hepler was born on Monday, January 2nd at 6:41 pm. Parents Travis and Kayla Hepler celebrated the new year welcoming their baby boy, who weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces. The staff at RMC recognized the first...
MANCHESTER, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

National historic landmark for sale in Strawberry Point

STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — A piece of history more than 120 years old is now for sale in Strawberry Point. The Franklin Hotel continues to operate at the heart of the town as a hotel, restaurant and bar. The hotel has also served as a hub for several other services in the past for the town, now composed of nearly 1,200 residents. Among them were a post office, barber shop and a newspaper operation.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor

If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
HIAWATHA, IA
951thebull.com

Howard County Sheriff’s Office Retires One Deputy, Hires Another

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has recently retired one deputy and hired another. The end of 2022 brought the retirement of Deputy Darwin Kueker after 42-plus years in law enforcement. Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Department, but spent the majority of his time as a peace officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
WINTHROP, IA
iheart.com

Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home

(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
OSAGE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

