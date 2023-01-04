ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have. They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!
SHREVEPORT, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?

Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renita Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark

A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
DIXIE INN, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

What's Happening: Jan. 6-8

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Mark your calendars! Mardi Gras 2023 Season will begin at Lowder Baking Company on King’s Day - Friday, Jan 6th and will run until Mardi Gras day on Tues, February 21st.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Henry Burns goes to Washington, D.C.

Known around town by most everyone as ”The Cookie Man,” BOM Bank Business Development Consultant and Haughton resident Henry Burns is also known for his commitment to local charity organizations. And, Burns is held in high regard throughout our community as a result of his extremely inspiring and powerfully motivating kind heart.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Mardi Gras 2023 in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - There are plenty of parties and parades to keep even the most loyal Mardi Gras fans busy this season. We've put together a handy list of events for you to help you make your plans, starting with the biggest parades, then followed by a complete list of what's happening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers on the recent loss of water citywide in Shreveport and why — just a hop, skip and jump away — nearly all Bossier City residents never lost water pressure. Here’s what Bossier City leaders are crediting for their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport teen found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
SHREVEPORT, LA

