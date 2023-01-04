Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
KSLA
Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have. They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renita Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
KSLA
Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun. Most people from Louisiana will tell you that crawfish season is arguably their favorite time of the year. People like Duc Duong, who...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KTBS
What's Happening: Jan. 6-8
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Mark your calendars! Mardi Gras 2023 Season will begin at Lowder Baking Company on King’s Day - Friday, Jan 6th and will run until Mardi Gras day on Tues, February 21st.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broadway director returns home to Shreveport holding The Color Purple
Zhailon Levingston has a little time left to develop nervous jitters before the curtain goes up on the first performance of The Color Purple in his hometown of Shreveport, but so far the youngest Black director in Broadway history says it feels great to be backstage in the same theatre where he acted in his youth.
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
KTBS
King Cake season is in full swing as local bakeries gear up to sell Mardi Gras treats
SHREVEPORT, La.-King Cake is a time-honored traditional Mardi Gras desert. Local bakeries like the Lowder Baking Company in Shreveport are welcoming customers looking to grab a sweet treat. On January 6th, which marks the first day of the Carnival season, the bakery began selling its fresh made King Cakes. Customers...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: The best of the men and women in law enforcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on The best of the men and women in law enforcement. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
bossierpress.com
Henry Burns goes to Washington, D.C.
Known around town by most everyone as ”The Cookie Man,” BOM Bank Business Development Consultant and Haughton resident Henry Burns is also known for his commitment to local charity organizations. And, Burns is held in high regard throughout our community as a result of his extremely inspiring and powerfully motivating kind heart.
KTBS
Mardi Gras 2023 in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - There are plenty of parties and parades to keep even the most loyal Mardi Gras fans busy this season. We've put together a handy list of events for you to help you make your plans, starting with the biggest parades, then followed by a complete list of what's happening.
KSLA
The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers on the recent loss of water citywide in Shreveport and why — just a hop, skip and jump away — nearly all Bossier City residents never lost water pressure. Here’s what Bossier City leaders are crediting for their...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
Here are the Best King Cake Options According to Shreveport
While People All Over America are Coming up With New Year Resolutions, Louisiana is Getting Ready for King Cake. If eating clean was something you were going to work on in 2023, just leave Louisiana now. King Cake Season Has Arrived in Shreveport-Bossier. It won't be long until we all...
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
