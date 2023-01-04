Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle boys lose trio of tight games in Rochester
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team lost three straight close games last week in the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival to fall to 3-6 on the season. The Eagles lost 7-5 to Dodge County last Wednesd...
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Central – School Board Meeting Minutes – December 5
The Work Session of the School Board of Jackson County Central Schools was held on Monday December 5, 2022 in the High School Auditorium Conference Room at 5:30p.m. Chair Moore called the meeting to order at 5:30p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Rhonda Moore, Bradley Anderson, Troy Schultz, Tina Polz,...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies go 2-1 on Day 1 of The Clash
The Jackson County Central wrestling team won its first two duals at The Clash National High School Wrestling Duals in Lacrosse, Wis., before losing in the Pool D finals. JCC opened with a 43-16 win over Willard, Mo., then beat Glenbard North, Ill., 48-20. In the pool finals, JCC lost 46-24 to Bettendorf, Iowa.
Jackson County Pilot
JCC girls play well in loss to Luverne
Jackson County Central girls’ basketball coach Rafe York wasn’t thrilled with his team after a win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Dec. 20. A little more than a week later, he was much more plea...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies end 2022 in style
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team ended 2022 in style, winning five straight games to enter the new year with a 5-1 record. The two latest wins came on back-to-back days just befor...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls win holiday tournament title
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team beat Morris/Benson Area 6-3 and Prairie Centre 6-1 last Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to win the MBA Storm Holiday Classic. The Eagles followed that up w...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts post season-high score in loss to Trojans
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team posted its highest score of the season Thursday night in a loss to Worthington. The Huskies had a team total of 133.025, but still finished well behind the 143.525 of the Trojans, who are expected to make yet another trip to state this winter.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole; Will Appeal
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota motorist cited for marijuana
OCHEYEDAN—A 34-year-old Worthington, MN, man was cited about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, near Ocheyedan on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Cory Alan Lietz stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus for speeding on Tanager Avenue south...
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0