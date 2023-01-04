Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...

SAYRE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO