Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
localsyr.com
Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
BPD officer on desk duty pending kneeling investigation
The Binghamton Police Department released a statement today regarding the alleged officer misconduct that took place in Downtown Binghamton on January 1st.
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison following a shooting death of a man on W. Sixth street on February 7, 2021, in Elmira. According to Chemung County Court documents, Edward Baugh was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision […]
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
Tompkins County Sergeants receive FBI leadership award
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Tompkins County Sheriff Sergeants have received the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award from the FBI. Sergeants Marc Ninivaggi and Kip Rainbow received the FBI LEEDA Award after completing three courses designed to “advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to […]
Syracuse authorities hoodwinked by impersonator; innocent woman spends night in jail on gun charge
Syracuse, NY -- A Massachusetts woman wrongfully spent a night in a Syracuse jail last year after an impersonator tricked authorities into arresting and indicting the wrong person in a gun case, the woman’s lawyer said. The innocent 32-year-old woman had her felony criminal possession of a firearm indictment...
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
967thevine.com
Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Update: Latest on New Year's Arrest Controversy
On January 1st, around 3:19 a.m., 24-year-old Hamail Waddell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, following a fight that involved multiple people. Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski, an officer stationed at Christopher Columbus School in Binghamton, has been placed on desk duty following a pending investigation...
wxhc.com
Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca
On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
owegopennysaver.com
Updated: Owego man charged with murder
On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location. Deputies located Ms. Kvassay,...
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
NBC New York
2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call, Police Say
Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed. The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.
cortlandvoice.com
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
Knife attack by Sayre woman leaves two men injured
Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
