Billy Madison
3d ago
America the beautiful, thank God there is still a handful of patriots left in this quickly, diminishing free nation
Kc Vandeventer
2d ago
this law is unconstitutional any way that you look at it. we, as a country, have a choice. we either have "constitutional Rights", or we have "constitutional privileges". If this law is allowed to stand, then the people of Oregon have chosen to accept "constitutional privileges". Because "Rights" do not ask for, nor require, a "permit". The very word "permit" means you are asking for permission to be "permitted" to protect your family. oh, but hey, I'm sure we can count on the government to do that, right?
Chuck in Fargo
2d ago
Good because all gun control is unconstitutional
Related
KATU.com
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks
A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is […] The post Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
'We don't really have a job yet': Rep. Salinas, one of three Oregon US lawmakers, waiting to be sworn in
PORTLAND, Oregon — The House floor remained a place of disorder and dysfunction on Thursday, divided over who should be the next speaker of the House. For Oregon Congresswoman-elect Democrat Andrea Salinas — all she could do was laugh. "Many of us were saying we don't really have...
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law’s background checks
An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
ijpr.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035
Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age
A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is still several years away from being allowed to vote. Lawson-McCourt recently secured a promise from Rep. […] The post Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Amendments proposed to Oregon's farmworker overtime law
SALEM — A Republican state legislator plans to reintroduce amendments to Oregon's farmworker overtime law that would, in part, provide greater flexibility for employers during peak seasons when there is high demand for labor. Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, will sponsor the measure, which also calls for establishing a...
Readers respond: Common sense limits gun ownership
Matthew Schindler, the defense attorney for Kneko Tyray Moore, a convicted felon, states that the definition of “the people” in the Second Amendment is not limited to law-abiding responsible citizens, (“Oregon defense lawyers challenge gun restriction for felons in light of Supreme Court ruling,” Dec. 22). Schindler’s theory is that the government can’t demonstrate that the criminal charge is not consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulations. Given this logic - that there is no limitation on the types of people that can possess guns - then why are there state and federal laws prohibiting various types of gun ownership for those people who are 21 years or younger? Are folks in this category not considered people? Why shouldn’t children have the right to possess guns and any type of gun they want? Did the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation even consider the age of when people could legally possess guns? Why haven’t these laws been challenged in court? Perhaps that is next, and Schindler can take it on. Or perhaps common sense will prevail, and felons like Kneko Tyray Moore will be denied the legal right to possess a gun.
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
Decisions made last year will play out in Oregon in 2023
This year, the state will learn what how the decisions made in 2022 will look like in practice. This is likely to be most obvious in the political and governmental sphere. Oregon elected a new governor and three new members of Congress in November, but that is the beginning of the story, not the end. […] The post Decisions made last year will play out in Oregon in 2023 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
KXL
When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt
I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Federal law enforcement authorities have revealed the alleged motives behind attacks on four power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without electricity. The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power...
focushillsboro.com
Rob Wagner Is Getting Ready To Become The First New Senator From Oregon Since 2003
Rob Wagner: Rob Wagner originally entered the Oregon Capitol as an intern for a Portland Democrat. Wagner will become Senate president in January when Gov. Kate Brown leaves office. Wagner, the Senate’s Democratic leader, had a convoluted path to the top seat. Wagner claims he worked for at least two weeks as a Senate intern, however, Brown maintains he barely lasted a day.
