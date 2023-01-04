Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Coasting through winter (at least right now)
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This isn't 2014. Not even close. Remember the Polar Vortex? It was around this time of year we were in the firm grip of Old Man Winter with lots of negative numbers. This year, it's such a different story. We're talking about highs in the 30s and even 40s through mid-January. In terms of snowfall, it's just like last year at this time. Only around 7.5" for the season. We should be double the amount.
CBS 58
Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week
Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: The sun might come out this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If clouds disappear, Saturday will be a bright day with comfortable temperatures for early January. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday is shaping up to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Dry and a bit chilly at Lambeau Field for the big Packers game Sunday night. Temps in the 20s.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WMTW
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
mprnews.org
How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in
With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
CBS 58
Historic moment for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with swearing-in of Sheriff Ball
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- In a public swearing-in, Milwaukee County's first-ever female sheriff and Wisconsin's first Black female sheriff made history. "But now it is my time," Sheriff Dr. Denita Ball said after being sworn in on Friday at the War Memorial Center in downtown Milwaukee. Ball, who has been serving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
wpr.org
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites can gather to catch a glimpse of a powerful U.S. symbol in the coming days. On Jan. 14 and 15, 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting the 36th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days to celebrate the species remarkable comeback. It’s the first...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel
Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
CBS 58
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set opening target date for Jan. 27
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lake Geneva Ice Castles has set a target date to open in 2023. They are hoping people can visit starting on Jan. 27. The winter classic is returning for a fifth year. The ice castles typically open at the start of the year and remain open for about four weeks.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
