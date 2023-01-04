ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Living apart together: The new dating trend sweeping the US that might just save your relationship

On January 2, I woke with a fuzzy head and some brilliant flashbacks to my New Year’s Day antics. I chose to have a very quiet New Year’s Eve and attend a very raucous and ridiculously fun party at a fancy bar on New Year’s Day instead. The ticket price was rather outrageous, but I felt like celebrating the start of a brand-spankin’ new year properly, so I treated myself. YOLO and all that jazz … Now jump forward to the following day and I’m nursing a whopping big hangover. As I lazed about in bed, pondering how to spend my day...
Shelley Wenger

Who Should You Talk To About Your Divorce

Choosing to get a divorce is life-changing. Because of all of the turmoil that is going on, you are going to need to find people that you can lean on. You need some family and friends who are going to be there for you, no matter what.
Shelley Wenger

Ways To Know That Divorce is Right For You

Making the final decision to get a divorce is a big one and shouldn’t be taken lightly. The aftermath can be quite difficult. It can be a long and hard road, especially if you have children. That being said, it may be the best decision that you can make.
Hypebae

How to Spice up Your Dating Life — Without Self-Sabotaging

Healthy dating, especially after toxic relationships, can feel boring. Innerbody conducted a study and found seven keys to a safe relationship, but with a fun twist for those who prefer to walk on the edgy side of life. It’s common to feel like your first few healthy relationships are missing...
momcollective.com

Online Dating to Marriage, Never Say Never

I had prepared my family for No marriage. But I had no idea that would change in my 40’s. Online dating is the thing for us single middle-age ladies to do, right? Out of boredom, curiosity, and a lil loneliness, I created a profile. I certainly never thought I would get married to my online match. Honestly I didn’t think I would really even go on one date, but look what happened.
psychologytoday.com

The Anatomy of Romantic Relationship Deal-Breakers

While waiting for the bus recently, along with about twenty other poor souls, I was somewhat involuntarily subjected to a conversation between a man and a manifestly recent love interest. In a rather harsh tone, he was notifying the woman on the other end of the line (we could all hear both parties publicly negotiating their not so fresh relationship) that he was “no longer going to use lotion”. He went on emphatically: “It was cute at first, but I’m not doing it anymore”.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships

I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.
lovelearnings.com

Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?

I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...

