ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Hey Amazon, What’s Up With This? [VIDEO]

Lakewood residents tell TLS they found multiple large containers on their block containing all their packages, some ruined from the rain. Residents say it appears the driver was lazy to drop the packages off at each address, so instead left it in these containers for residents to collect themselves. TLS...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEOS: Akiva performing for a Misameach patient in Lakewood

This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

These NJ golf courses were named the best for 2022-2023

It’s might be January but the first few days of the year felt like a fall (or early spring) day. I live down the street from a big golf course and seeing the parking lot as packed as it was around the New Year was like seeing it in prime golf time.
92.7 WOBM

Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?

So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy