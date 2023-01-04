Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey May Surprise You
Valentine's Day is only six weeks away. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes. When you think of places in Jersey that light a spark or make you mushy, which spots come to mind?. Off the top, there's one town that comes right to mind. Cape May has been recognized...
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
Ok, NJ! When Are You Taking Down Your Holiday Decorations? Here’s What NJ Reddit Users Said
Well, the time has come! 2023 has arrived, the holidays have come and gone, and we're back at work. Now comes the part where it's time to de-holiday the house, which means throwing away the tree and... taking down the Christmas lights from your house - not a fun chore when it's cold outside!
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
OMG! Are You Up For Pete & Elda’s Pizza Eating Challenge in Neptune, NJ
"There’s no better feeling in the world than a warm pizza box in your lap". Pizza is a topic I think everyone enjoys and whenever I write about pizza it seems you at home enjoy the stories and find the info delicious. This time around my story may or may not be your kind of thing. It's all about eating pizza and it's a lot of pizza.
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hey Amazon, What’s Up With This? [VIDEO]
Lakewood residents tell TLS they found multiple large containers on their block containing all their packages, some ruined from the rain. Residents say it appears the driver was lazy to drop the packages off at each address, so instead left it in these containers for residents to collect themselves. TLS...
Popular West Coast Burger Chain Rapidly Expanding In New Jersey
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEOS: Akiva performing for a Misameach patient in Lakewood
This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
Popular Discount Store Opens Brand New Location In Cream Ridge, NJ
Times are tough right now, so whenever a store opens up whose main goal is to save you money, I'm all ears and a store has opened up that's doing just that. These stores are great because if you're not too picky on brand, you're able to get the majority of groceries you'd need for the week without breaking the bank.
New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
At this point, it should never come as a surprise to any of us that a New Jersey restaurant is being praised on a national level, and this time around, it's one of our amazing seafood restaurants. One of the most famous things about New Jersey is our shoreline. We...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
This incident and story serve as a heads-up for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways. Always expect the unexpected and keep your eyes open at all times to your surroundings. I've been driving the roads in New Jersey all my life ever since I got my permit at age...
These NJ golf courses were named the best for 2022-2023
It’s might be January but the first few days of the year felt like a fall (or early spring) day. I live down the street from a big golf course and seeing the parking lot as packed as it was around the New Year was like seeing it in prime golf time.
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NBC New York
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
