ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tom DeLonge Says Upcoming Blink-182 Reunion Album Is ‘The Best’ One They’ve Ever Made

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Tom DeLonge gave Blink-182 fans an early Christmas gift last month when he revealed that the first album from the reunited band is coming “ in a few months .” Then, on Christmas Eve, DeLonge pulled the curtain back a bit more and promised fans that the best is yet to come.

Related

Blink-182 Goes Naked With 'What's My Age Again?' Inspired Funko Pop Dolls

01/04/2023

“This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up,” wrote co-vocalist/guitarist DeLonge in an Instagram post that featured an image of the cartoon rabbit from one of the band’s 1999 tour posters. “I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends.”

DeLonge — who rejoined the band in 2022 after leaving for a second time in 2014 — tagged bandmates drummer Travis Barker and singer/bassist Mark Hoppus in the post about the eagerly awaited follow-up to the trio’s 2019 album Nine , their second, and final, studio effort featuring fill-in third member Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio).

While a release date and title for the new album have not yet been announced, the collection’s first single, “Edging,” has been on a tear at alternative radio, logging two months atop the alt radio tally. Last month DeLonge also promised that “the next single that’s coming is [fire emoji].”

As part of the slow leak of information, last month Hoppus described the follow-up to the trio’s last studio album together, 2011’s Neighborhoods , with a fire emoji, followed by a metal salute emoji. Plus, Hoppus posted what appeared to be some very on-brand lyrics from what appeared to be another new song.

“I like to eat cheese/ In my U-Haul/ And drink so much beer/ I never poop at all/ I put my dog down/ And pulled my grandma’s plug/ I was getting kinda used to be someone you loved,” read the lyrics. The latter appeared to reveal that the lyrics may have been a gag (or not), as the last line was cribbed from Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” That inclusion inspired the English pop singer to respond, “This is the best day of my life.”

Barker also weighed in in December, posting a killer, triple-time drum solo from the studio with the caption, “Anthem Pt. 3.” The first “Anthem” appeared on the group’s 1999 breakthrough Enema of the State album, with the sequel showing up on their follow-up fourth full-length, 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket .

The reunited trio’s massive world tour is slated to kick off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP festival and keep the band on the road in South America and Mexico through April 2 before shifting to North America on May 4 with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota; those dates will run through a July 16 gig in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena and then move on to Europe in September and Australia/New Zealand in early 2024.

See DeLonge’s post below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘A Philly Special Christmas’ Hits No. 1 on Compilations Chart, Top 10 on Album Sales

The charity album A Philly Special Christmas hits the top 10 on four Billboard album charts, including a No. 1 re-entry on the Compilation Albums tally and a No. 9 debut on Top Album Sales. Led by Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, the seven-track set includes renditions of holiday favorites such sa “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” All profits from the album benefit Philadelphia’s Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. A Philly Special Christmas was released as a digital download album for purchase and through streaming services on Dec. 23. In the week ending...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Grimes Calls Music Her ‘Side Quest’ While Offering Update on Delayed Album

Sorry, Grimes fans, but it sounds like new music is far from the star’s top priority these days. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the singer took to social media to update followers on the status of her next album, BOOK 1. Related What Happens to Songwriters When AI Can Generate Music? 01/04/2023 “I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell. Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Rehearsals Are Underway & Fans Have Some Thoughts

It’s happening, Swifties. It’s really happening. Taylor Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off this March, have officially begun. “It’s me! Hi!” the 33-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday (Jan. 5), referencing her No. 1 single “Anti-Hero.” “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you…” Related Laura Dern Got Fangirled By Swiftie For 'Bejeweled' While Literally Standing Next To 'Jurassic… 01/06/2023 Swift went on to promote her 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks. The sale has since...
Billboard

Elton John Thanks Billboard Readers for Picking His Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ as Their Favorite Song of 2022

Elton John took to social media to celebrate “Hold Me Closer,” his duet with Britney Spears, being named Billboard readers’ favorite song of 2022. “An enormous thank you to @billboard, its readers and all the fans of ‘Hold Me Closer’ who voted it their favourite song of 2022!!” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “And thank you @britneyspears for your talent and collaboration in making this happen and the incredible @thisiswatt [producer Watt] who shares this success! What an incredible way to kick off the year.” Related Here's What Readers Picked for Their Favorite Song of 2022 01/05/2023 In the official results of the poll,...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: Here’s When It Arrives

It may only be Jan. 5, but Miley Cyrus is already gearing up for summer. Just days after she announced that her new single “Flowers” will drop this month, the 30-year-old pop star has now revealed that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will arrive March 10. Related Miley Cyrus Is Dropping Her New Song on Liam Hemsworth's Birthday … and Fans Have Thoughts 01/05/2023 Cyrus broke the news to her fanbase by posting a cryptic teaser video for the album on her social media accounts. Faded, vintage-looking shots of pool water, blue skies and palm trees flash by as Cyrus, vamping...
Wide Open Country

RodeoHouston Announces Country Music-Heavy 2023 Lineup

Country superstars dominate the list of headliners for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Fourteen of the 19 acts have Nashville or Texas country bonafides. They'll all grace the stage of NRG Stadium: a venue that's synonymous with attendance record-setter George Strait. "We are thrilled to welcome back so...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Luke Combs Announces New Album Coming in March

Luke Combs released his most recent project, Growin’ Up, in 2022, but the singer-songwriter has plenty more songs in the tank — so much so that he’s releasing a new album March 24, with a hefty 18 songs. The upcoming set will mark the reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year’s fourth full-length studio album. Though no track list has been released for the album, it’s a fair bet that the upcoming project will include many songs written by the prolific Combs himself. He previously told Billboard that though he’s not opposed to recording songs by outside writers (and indeed,...
Billboard

Harry Styles Unlocks 2022 Best-Seller In U.K. With ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles really did own the keys to 2022. The British pop singer’s third studio album Harry’s House was the biggest LP of the year in the U.K., according to new data published by the Official Charts Company. The ex-One Direction singer leads the year-end albums survey with Harry’s House, which shifted north of 460,000 U.K. chart units over the year, including 160,000 sales (150,000 physical and 10,000 downloads), the OCC reports. Harry’s House logged six non-consecutive weeks atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2022, more than any other album, and the lead single from it, “As It Was,” tops the...
Billboard

‘Not Dissimilar to Hysterical Fans at a Boy Band Concert’: Inside the Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again.. Set Last Night in London

Entering London’s evocative Electric Ballroom last night (Jan. 5), we surpassed a queue snaking down two blocks of Camden High Street. The space, which opened in 1978 and typically hosts live acts, suited the surprise event surprisingly well. Perched on the balcony above, we had a clear view to overlook the interaction between the three rather unexpected friends on the bill: Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again... We arrived at 9 p.m. and the crowd was already oozing peak-time enthusiasm. The excitement was obvious, and rightly so — the show had sold out within 10 minutes of being announced via the...
Billboard

The Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: Watch

The Weeknd has big weekend plans. In celebration of his fifth studio album Dawn FM‘s one-year anniversary, the 32-year-old pop star plans to release a music video for “Is There Someone Else?” on Saturday (Jan. 7). And in the meantime, he’s giving fans a teaser for the project. Related The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for 'Dawn FM' One-Year Anniversary 01/05/2023 On Wednesday (Jan. 4), The Weekend — born Abel Tesfaye — shared a snippet promoting the visual for “Is There Someone Else?” on his social media accounts, writing, “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm …...
Billboard

Popcaan Releases Drake-Assisted Single ‘We Caa Done’: Stream It Now

With beloved danceable tracks like “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED” under their belts, fans know exactly what to expect when Popcaan and Drake get together. Their latest release “We Caa Done” is no exception to the rule. The dancehall phenom teased his and Drizzy’s new cut in a preview snippet via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and unveiled the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album Great Is He via OVO Sound, showing the Jamaican artist in 19th-century threads with a pensive expression. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads. “We Caa...
Billboard

Annie Lennox Celebrates 40 Years of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

It’s been 40 years since musical duo Eurythmics burst into the mainstream with their 1983 hit, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and on Wednesday (Jan. 4), band member Annie Lennox celebrated the song’s milestone anniversary. “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!” Lennox wrote alongside a series of clips from “Songs are like ships… They have their own particular voyages and destinations.. Once they’ve been launched,...
Billboard

Shania Twain Unleashes a Countrified Dance Dance Revolution in Joyous ‘Giddy Up!’ Video

Shania Twain is line dancing into 2023 with a new classic pop country banger, “Giddy Up!” The effervescent celebration of tipping cups and enjoying the time we have dropped on Thursday morning (Jan. 5) as the latest single from the country icon’s upcoming sixth full length album, Queen of Me (Feb. 3). Related Shania Twain Opens Up About 'How Good It Felt' Posing Topless: 'I'm Comfortable in My Own Skin' 01/05/2023 The track was accompanied by a Marmofilms-directed video in which a bunch of dancers bring the song’s life-affirming lyrics to the dancefloor, which, as it turns out, can be anywhere from a car...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff on Emotional Single ‘Without You’

Quavo mourns his late nephew Takeoff on the new solo track “Without You.” The heartbreaking gospel-tinged song that dropped on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) is both a somber homage and a tear-stained list of cherished memories of the Migos member who was gunned down in Houston on Nov. 1. Related Offset Is ‘Fake Smiling’ While Trying to Keep His ‘Head Up’ Following Takeoff's… 01/05/2023 The accompanying video features a contemplative Quavo sitting in a leather chair in the studio, eyes closed, as he burns a blunt and runs down their good times, while wishing a time machine could bring Takeoff back for just...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert notched his first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in two years as “Just Wanna Rock” rallied 19-8 on the list dated Dec. 3.  He first visited the tier as a featured act on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and last appeared in the area nearly two years ago, in November 2020, on “Drankin n Smokin,” with Future. If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” find the lyrics below: Ah, ah, ah, ahAh, ah, ahI just wanna rockBody-ody, yeah (shake it down) DamnDamn(MC, make another hit) whoaThis ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)This ain’t what...
Billboard

Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía and Alejandro Fernández, to name a few. The list includes Abraham Mateo’s “La Idea,” an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to...
Billboard

Kelly Osbourne Is ‘Not Ready to Share’ Her Newborn Son After Sharon Osbourne Announced the Birth News

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out a day after her mother, Sharon Osbourne, announced that the 38-year-old has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” Kelly wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information about my baby.” Sharon confirmed in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) episode of Britain’s The Talk that she and Ozzy Osbourne are now grandparents to five children. She went on to reveal that the baby is named Sidney — seemingly after his father — and said that...
Billboard

First Country: Shania Twain, Elle King, Chase Rice & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Shania Twain, “Giddy Up!” Shania knows her way around an energetic, danceable song, including her latest “Giddy Up!,” from her upcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3. Eschewing a high-gloss pop finish, she instead relies on pulsating acoustic guitar to offer an assertive rhythm that matches the arena-sized confidence in her lyrics, which (similar to some of her mega-hits such as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”) advocate for living your best life right now–or as Twain puts it, “Time to shine like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album ‘I Rest My Case’: Stream It Now

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his new album I Rest My Case on Friday (Jan. 6) via Motown Records. One day after the album’s announcement on Monday, the rapper released four tracks early: “Black,” “Groovy,” “I Love YB Skit” and “Top Girls.” This marks Youngboy’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, La., native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since then, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 12 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Related YoungBoy Never Broke...
Billboard

Who Is Your 2022 Power Artist? Vote in the First Billboard Power Artist – Fan Choice Bracket

As Billboard prepares to unveil its annual Power List in less than a month, ranking the music executives making the biggest impact across an ever-changing industry, we thought we should put some power in the fans’ hands too. Looking back on the past year in music, who is your 2022 Power Artist? Today, Billboard is launching the brand-new Power Artist 2022 – Fan Choice bracket, in which music listeners pick the music star who made the biggest impact last year. In the bracket below, you can choose between the 32 artists who dominated Billboard‘s 2022 year-end charts, making huge moves in...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy