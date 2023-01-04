ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Trump urges Republicans to back McCarthy as US House deadlocked

By Mandel NGAN
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqtiq_0k345fGF00
The US House of Representatives failed to select a speaker immediately after convening for the first time in 100 years after a group of Republicans voted against their party leader, Kevin McCarthy of California /AFP

Donald Trump on Wednesday called for far-right Republicans to end their blocking of the party's candidate to become US House speaker, after a damaging split prevented Kevin McCarthy from securing the key role.

Congress was thrown into disarray on Tuesday by the rebels' move to derail McCarthy's candidacy, with the House of Representatives failing to elect a speaker for the first time in a century.

Rather than celebrating their new control of the lower chamber, the Republican Party has instead been pitched into a drawn-out public fight that put McCarthy's political career on the line.

"It's now time for all of our great Republican House Members to vote for Kevin, close the deal and take victory," Trump posted on social media.

"Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant and embarrassing defeat."

McCarthy needed 218 votes in the House, which flipped to a narrow 222-212 Republican majority after last year's midterm elections.

But he failed to bring into line the party rebels, including several high-profile allies of former president Trump, and he was rocked by 19 "no" votes from his own side in each of the first two rounds, rising to 20 in the third.

- Trump loyalty test -

The House was adjourned on Tuesday and was expected to hold further ballots on Wednesday until someone emerges with a majority -- and it is not out of the question that a new candidate could come to the fore.

One roadblock to McCarthy's anointment was the perception by some on his party's right wing that he is insufficiently loyal to Trump, who is running for the White House again after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

McCarthy, who defied a subpoena from the special House panel probing the 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the Capitol, has already promised the hardliners investigations of Biden's family and administration, as well as of the FBI and CIA.

But the more he is seen as giving in to the right, the more likely he is to alienate moderates.

His performance was so weak that he lost out to the Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in each of the opening three ballots -- although there remains little doubt a Republican will ultimately claim the speaker's gavel.

The last time it took more than one round of voting to pick a speaker at the start of a new Congress was a century ago, in 1923. Another historic speaker selection process that began in December 1855 took 133 rounds of voting over two months.

"It's time to celebrate, you deserve it," Trump said. "Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a great job -- just watch!"

The Speaker wields huge influence in Washington by presiding over House business and is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New US speaker scores first win as House passes rules package

Divisive new Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed the first test of his ability to lead the chaotic US House of Representatives Monday as lawmakers approved a rules package determining how his Republicans will govern. - 'Horrible idea' - McCarthy could only afford to lose four of his lawmakers at most, with every Democrat voting against the rules package, but it passed by 220 votes to 213 as only one Republican voted no.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Biden to visit Canada in March: White House

US President Joe Biden will travel to Canada in March for his first visit to the northern neighbor since taking office, the White House announced Tuesday. At talks on the sidelines of a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City, Biden told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he "looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year," a statement said.
AFP

Lula slams far-right 'terrorism' as Brazil clears protest camps

Brazilian security forces cleared protest camps Monday and arrested 1,500 people as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned "acts of terrorism" after a far-right mob stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital. Moraes also ordered the security forces to disperse anti-government protests outside military bases nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

New US House Republican majority focuses on abortion

Republican US lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday shoring up their anti-abortion credentials -- despite accusations from within their own ranks that they were out of step with more moderate public opinion on the deeply-sensitive issue. Wasting no time in picking up the hot-button issue, the chamber green-lit two resolutions -- the least controversial of which condemns attacks on churches, groups and facilities involved in anti-abortion activism.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Quid probe quo: US Republicans investigate the investigators

Republicans are firing the opening salvo in their investigative war against US President Joe Biden, escalating a standoff with the White House over alleged "weaponization" of the FBI and other government agencies. The newly-minted Republican House majority has long signalled plans to turn the tables on Democrats after years of criminal and civil investigations into former president Donald Trump.
OHIO STATE
AFP

North American leaders see bright future in clean energy

The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada pledged Tuesday to deepen regional economic integration and boost cooperation in clean energy, setting aside simmering trade tensions. Mexico faces a formal trade complaint from the United States and Canada under a North American trade deal.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Blame the voting machines: Brazil riots fit global pattern

Mobs of rioters who stormed Brazil's seats of power raised conspiracy-laden slogans against voting machines, a prime target of disinformation campaigns seeking to undermine trust in electoral systems around the world. However, paper ballots were returned the following year after sustained disinformation campaigns eroded public trust in the machines.
WISCONSIN STATE
AFP

Classified docs discovery leaves White House squirming

The White House faced aggressive questioning Wednesday over the discovery of classified documents apparently mislaid by President Joe Biden, a case complicating the authorities' probe into a far bigger scandal involving Donald Trump. Analysts also say it could also introduce complicated political considerations into the probe of Trump, who is already arguing that Biden should come under the same scrutiny.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Haiti democracy withers as last senators leave office

Haiti's last elected senators have officially left office, raising fears for the future of democracy in an impoverished, crime-ravaged state that has not managed to hold a vote since 2016. With not a single elected official left on the national stage as of Tuesday, and gangs running amok across the country, Haiti's very future looked uncertain 18 months after its last president was assassinated.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Disinformation fueled rage in Brazil over vote outcome

Rioters who ransacked Congress and other buildings in Brasilia were partly mobilized by disinformation alleging a "fraudulent" electronic ballot system cost Jair Bolsonaro his victory in the presidential election. "The disinformation played an important role in mobilizing those who needed a justification that could give a semblance of legality" to the invasion in Brasilia, Ivan Paganotti, a PhD in communications at the Methodist University of Sao Paulo, told AFP.  - Selective interpretation - Beyond the source code, other erroneous information has inflamed supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, such as what Paganotti called "fanciful readings" of Article 142 of the Constitution, which they assert authorizes the head of the executive to use the army to overthrow the legislative and judicial branches.
AFP

Supreme Court allows NY 'sensitive location' gun bans for the moment

The US Supreme Court allowed New York to continue instituting gun bans in sensitive areas like schools and busy public spaces while a lower court battle mounts over the state's firearms laws. During arguments several acknowledged that there could be sensitive areas like schools that could be subject to gun restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Longtime Trump Org executive sentenced to five months in jail

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive at the Trump Organization, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison on charges of fraud and tax evasion. Weisselberg's testimony helped prosecutors gain the December 6 conviction of the Trump Organization and sister firm Trump Payroll Corp on 17 similar fraud and tax evasion charges that involved falsifying business records.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Facebook wrong to remove 'death to Khameini' posts: watchdog

Facebook owner Meta should not have taken down posts featuring a slogan calling for the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khameini, a watchdog said on Monday.  Facebook moderators decided last July that posts featuring the Persian slogan "marg bar Khameini," literally translated as "death to Khameini," broke the firm's guidelines against inciting harm or killing.
AFP

Ukraine response should be 'replicated', HRW urges governments

Human Rights Watch on Thursday hailed the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging governments to show the same concern for civilians caught up in other conflicts. In the report, HRW urged governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine" and "scale up the political will to address other crises".
AFP

Russia, Ukraine agree new prisoner swap in Turkey

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday agreed a new prisoner swap during rare talks in Turkey during which they also discussed the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in the war zone. Ukraine and Russia have been able to agree prisoner swaps despite unrelenting fighting over the last 11 months.
AFP

Novelist Paul Auster addresses US gun violence in new book

The popular US novelist Paul Auster is turning his sights on America's epidemic of gun violence in a hard-hitting, 100-page essay that features photos from mass shootings. The book features dozens of black and white photos by Ostrander of the scenes of mass shootings, such as the LGBTQ nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida in 2016.
NEW JERSEY STATE
AFP

Ukraine forces to receive Patriot air defense training in US: Pentagon

The United States will train Ukrainian personnel at a base in the state of Oklahoma on how to use and maintain the advanced Patriot air defense system that Washington is providing to Kyiv, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. "Training for Ukrainian forces on the Patriot air defense system will begin as soon as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma," Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.
FORT SILL, OK
AFP

Kyiv asks for long-range missiles and tanks to win the war in 2023

Ukraine will be able to win the war in 2023 if it receives more Western weapons, particularly long-range missiles and heavy tanks, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP Wednesday.  "Only missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) will allow us to significantly accelerate the de-occupation of our territories," he told AFP in an interview.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy