Boy, 14, arrested after dropping loaded gun at Queens high school
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 14-year-old boy was busted with a loaded gun at a Queens high school, police said Wednesday.
The boy allegedly dropped the .22 caliber handgun around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a stairwell at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside.
School safety agents observed the boy dropping the gun and notified police, who arrested him at the school.
He faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and officials said the school wasn't disrupted.
