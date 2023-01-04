ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boy, 14, arrested after dropping loaded gun at Queens high school

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsPBF_0k345eNW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 14-year-old boy was busted with a loaded gun at a Queens high school, police said Wednesday.

The boy allegedly dropped the .22 caliber handgun around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a stairwell at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside.

School safety agents observed the boy dropping the gun and notified police, who arrested him at the school.

He faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and officials said the school wasn't disrupted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man, 65, dies after allegedly being kicked off fire escape

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misspelled Kymasa in the fifth paragraph. The story has been updated. — ALLERTON, Bronx (PIX11) — A 65-year-old Bronx man died weeks after an attacker allegedly kicked him off a fire escape, officials said Thursday.  Kevin Madison was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk of Cruger […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy