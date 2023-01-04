Boy, 14, arrested after dropping loaded gun at Queens high school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 14-year-old boy was busted with a loaded gun at a Queens high school, police said Wednesday.

The boy allegedly dropped the .22 caliber handgun around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a stairwell at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside.

School safety agents observed the boy dropping the gun and notified police, who arrested him at the school.

He faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and officials said the school wasn't disrupted.