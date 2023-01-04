No one hurt in Fort Myers camper fire

Firefighters from Iona McGregor Fire District and South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District responded to a camper fire in the 300 block of Parkway Court in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived they found a fully engulfed camper and flames shooting toward the sky.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to the house.

No one was inside the camper at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.