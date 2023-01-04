Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
wallstreetwindow.com
SOVAH Hosting Casual Hiring Mixer At Cotton In Downtown Danville, Virginia Today
No matter where you are in your nursing career, Sovah Health has many diverse opportunities to grow and advance. We offer a dynamic practice environment focused on providing quality care for the community you love. On Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Sovah Health will be hosting a Casual Hiring Mixer at...
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
WBTM
River District Association Announces Hiring of Farmer as Program & Services Director
River District Association (RDA) is excited to announce that Lashawn Farmer has been added their downtown revitalization team. Lashawn Farmer joins RDA as the Program & Services Director – Design and Expansion in January 2023. Farmer formerly served as Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. There, she oversaw the planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of a broad range of programs for youth in the Club and community and will now bring these skills to RDA. Mrs. Farmer, in this new position, will enable RDA to broaden its design initiatives in the River District and implement the Main Street Four Point Approach and community engagement in the North Main business district.
WBTM
Caesars Virginia Now Hiring for New Casino in Danville
Caesars Virginia has announced that they are now hiring for the new casino coming to Danville. The company says they are seeking enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions. To see the job listings for the casino click here.
WDBJ7.com
New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job. Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1. He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years. The Chief plans to institute...
chathamstartribune.com
Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Quiana Fields
Quiana Fields, 37 / E3+ Lead Teacher, Roanoke City Public Schools. Quiana Fields has been in education for over 15 years, having taught middle school English writing and literature in RCPS since 2007; she has been a department chair, served on several panels and mentors new teachers at all grade levels, Pre-K-5th. In 2017, Fields became the first person in the US to become a SIM Specialist in the Proficiency in Sentence Writing Strategy sustaining and growing the writing skills of Roanoke City students. She is part of a network improvement community through the E3+ grant, collaborating with seven other school districts from Delaware, Georgia and Texas. She serves as the First Anti-Basileus of the Eta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated and helps oversee national programs at the local level in Roanoke, like OPERATION BigBookBag and continues the Sorority's Project CRADLE Care. “Because I developed a passion for learning and helping others, it directly impacts our community as I cultivate the hearts and minds of learners to maximize their full potential,” she says. “This same passion helps to foster a sense of belonging in our communities for others through various outreach programs and neighborhood support initiatives.”
WSET
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
WDBJ7.com
Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story. The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016. Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation...
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
thenewsprogress.com
Town of Clarksville Selected for New Mobilizing Main Street Program
CLARKSVILLE, VA – The Town of Clarksville has been selected to be part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Mobilizing Main Street Program cohort-based program. This two-year program will provide the framework for targeted organizational development support to Exploring Main Street (EMS) communities interested in pursuing Advancing Virginia Main Street (VMS) designation and Main Street America accredited status.
Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia
A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WBTM
Renovated Danville Boys & Girls Club Re-Opens
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area yesterday. The Boys & Girls Club showcased their newly renovated facility featuring a game room and teen center. This organization is going above and beyond to have a positive, lifelong impact on the youth in our community.
Comments / 0