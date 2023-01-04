ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEm91_0k3433mk00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.

The event will be held at the visitor’s center at the Refuge, located at 3121 Visitor Center Road on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15.

Here’s how to recycle live Christmas trees, other items in Madison County

Thousands of sandhill cranes, whooping cranes, waterfowl geese, raptors and maybe even a bald eagle could be spotted as they migrate to the refuge in preparation for the winter season.

A Bird Walk kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. with Refuge Manager Dwight Cooley, followed by a “Birding 101” at 9 a.m. with Christopher Joe.

You can also watch the birds fly in from the comfort of the heated Observation Building anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Officials say there is a limited capacity for that building.

On Sunday, the Observation Building will be open all day, but there will also be a Periodic Art demo by Alabama artist Timothy M. Joe. Visitors can watch as he paints various nature scenes around the visitor’s center.

Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter

There will additionally be several demonstrations and educational presentations with live wildlife at the Princess Theatre in Decatur.

You can find a detailed schedule of events here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery

On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW.  The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store.  The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved.  Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy