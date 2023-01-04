ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County child

LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl. Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home in Lane. Deputies say she stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

New details released on James Island pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy