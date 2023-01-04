Read full article on original website
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
counton2.com
PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than...
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
live5news.com
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County child
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl. Zoe Nanette Belton was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday at her Pear Avenue home in Lane. Deputies say she stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall...
Scammers are pretending to be Berkeley County officials. Here’s what to look for
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are warning people about a recent scam involving emails and texts that appear to be coming from someone who works for the county. The warning comes after someone attempted to scam Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell this week with a fake text message designed to look […]
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
WMBF
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
counton2.com
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
wpde.com
Sewer line maintenance closes Lake City lane of traffic
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working on North Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City to perform sewer line maintenance. Maintenance will be going on for two to three days. One lane of traffic is closed for crews to work.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
abcnews4.com
More than 20 C-17 aircraft fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Be sure to wave hello to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, who will be flying in Thursday morning's C-17 formation over the Ravenel Bridge. About 24 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over the bridge heading north at 11 a.m. We'll have a livestream of...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
