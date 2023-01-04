ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Pet of the Day: Nala

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Nala! This rambunctious girl was extrememly malnorished when she arrived at the Humane Society and has gained weight after being in their care. She may need some extra loving to get up to a healthier weight but that hasn’t stopped her yet! She loves to explore and play tug of war with whoever she can. Nala would be a perfect addition to your home and is still available at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Skate the rink before it’s gone!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
Happy ‘Roo’ Year! Come meet baby kangas with me!

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Attention animal lovers! Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo has broken its record for the most baby kangaroos born in a single season. Despite still being in the nursing stage, these little ones are already quite active. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism Director Sandra Wilson said, “It’s...
Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club hosting indoor show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the L.D. Brown Expo Center, the Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will host an indoor show for attendees. On January 13 and 14, the tractor club will host their annual indoor show making 17 years straight. Mark Crump, president of the club said it’s a fun time and people who come by are “surprised and think it was a good time spent.”
WKU students remember the impact of Dr. Kay Meggers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you knew Dr. Kay Meggers, you were lucky. “Goofy, authentic, just a ray of light…he was just happy to be there,” said one of his students Audrey Griffin. Western Kentucky University students and staff are mourning the loss of beloved professor Dr. Meggers. “It’s safe...
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
Kentucky to the World nonprofit expanding to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How do you teach the world about the amazing people and achievements of Kentucky?. A local nonprofit says the answer is in the cards. “How do we tell those stories to a national and international audience and help people understand how the Kentucky roots of these folks play a part in who they are and what they’ve done?” said Kentucky to the World Board Member Sam Ford.
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
Derek C. Spinks

Derek C. Spinks, 42 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 26, 2022 in Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was the son of the late H. G. Spinks and Kathy Vincent Spinks who survives. He was a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. His survivors include his son, Brandon Spinks; a...
Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
Look up to the sky, Clarksville!

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), right now, is whizzing through our inner solar system. It will be closest to the sun on Jan. 12 and will then sling shot past Earth! It will be closest to our planet, its perigee, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. If the comet continues...
Throwback Thursday: Franklin’s connection to outer space

Throwback Thursday has told you stories of unidentified flying objects in Kentucky,. or UFOs. This week, we’re learning more about nearby Franklin’s connection to. outer space, thru a story shared by former Simpson County local, Don Hall. Thanks. to a new display created by James Henry Snyder, the...
Golden Alert issued for missing man

A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
