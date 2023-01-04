Read full article on original website
Sunderland 'low on numbers' for FA Cup game but have received one small injury boost
The injury situation at Sunderland isn't really getting any better, but there will be one player back at New Meadow.
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead
Jurgen Klopp has admitted how much am of an admirer he is for the 19-year-old and the player himself has spoken about former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in high regard, stating that he idolises the scouser. However, a certain Spanish club is the biggest hurdle in the way of Bellingham...
CBS Sports
Pep Guardiola's bench could be the difference for Manchester City in pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal
The gap between Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City is just five points after Pep Guardiola's men pulled a 1-0 win out of the fire at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, showing that their bench could be the difference in the long run. Chelsea were the better side for the first half and might have harmed City had Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic not been forced off during the opening 20 minutes or so.
French giants PSG are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise
SIMON JONES: The 21-year-old has been impressive this season at Selhurst Park and narrowly missed out on a call-up to the England squad for last month's World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success
Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be “unstoppable” for Manchester United after the England striker scored his fifth goal in as many games and set up two others in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.Rashford laid on Antony’s fourth minute opener, then played in the cross that forced Conor Coady into an own goal early in the second half, before making it seven straight home games with a goal for United as he scored a stoppage time penalty.“From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief,” Ten Hag said. “He...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Round 3 - Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
The lads were denied their third league win on the trot in another game of two halves over at Blackpool on New Year's Day. In the first half we were poor, in truth partly down to how well Blackpool set up to counter both our starting team and tactical selections. We went into half time a goal down and things looked pretty grim.
BBC
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
Gianluca Vialli dies: Latest as tributes pour in for Chelsea, Juventus and Italy legend – updates
GIANLUCA VIALLI has sadly died at the age of 58. The lovable former Juventus, Chelsea and Sampdoria star had been battling cancer for the last few years. He also managed the Blues and Watford, before becoming Roberto Mancini's assistant as they went on to win Euro 2020 just 18 months ago.
BBC
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Liverpool begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday night as they welcome Wolves to Anfield in the third round.Jurgen Klopp’s side - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year’s final - have Premier League opposition first up and are looking for a response following a disappointing defeat at Brentford on Monday.Wolves, meanwhile, drew against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening and are looking to record a shock win as Julen Lopetegui experiences FA Cup football for the first time.The teams have not met yet this season in the Premier League - they last met on the...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
‘I’ve cried a lot’: Jordan Nobbs leaves Arsenal for Aston Villa after 12 years
The England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has joined Aston Villa on an 18-month deal with an option to extend
Sporting News
FA Cup round dates 2022-23: Match schedule on road to Wembley in England's top cup competition
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup over and the Premier League back in action, the FA Cup also resumes with six rounds of matches during the first half of 2023. Top-flight teams have been awaiting their first steps on the road to Wembley when they joined the competition in the third round on the first weekend of January.
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
