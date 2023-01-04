ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WSET

New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City Council directs tax surplus to Riverfront Park construction

Danville leaders are hoping a tax surplus can pull the trigger on a major project in the River District. City Council last week gave preliminary approval to an ordinance taking higher-than-expected revenues from local taxes to build the Riverfront Park between the White Mill and the MLK Bridge. City Manager...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Museum director resigns

The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
wakg.com

Danville Firefighters Sound Off on Pay Issues at City Council Meeting

Danville City Council chambers were packed last night with firefighters over the issue of pay. Ahead of the meeting an agenda item was removed that would have raised the pay of three city employees including City Manager Ken Larking, according to councilman Lee Vogler. “The city manager believes as does...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects

The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
DANVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Update: Judge dismisses case in Massie Mobile Home lawsuit

A judge has dismissed a case against a mobile home park in Christiansburg. 13 tenants who rent mobile homes owned by Massie MHP LLC filed a lawsuit last November against the park’s owners. The plaintiffs sued their landlord for cutting off their water for several hours on November 15.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying management jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

