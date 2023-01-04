Read full article on original website
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Alonzo Jones and Dr. Miller To Continue As Mayor And Vice-Mayor For Danville, Virginia After Council Members Vote For Continuity
Councilman Alonzo Jones will continue as the mayor and Councilman Dr. Gary Miller will continue as the vice mayor following votes by the City Council today. They will perform the duties of the mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Jones has been a Council member for 12...
chathamstartribune.com
Turmoil on Board marked year for Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County made national and local news this year with the story of Sharswood, a former tobacco plantation about 10 miles from Gretna. A descendant of one of the plantation’s former slaves purchased the property in 2020, and this year, invited the community to celebrate Juneteenth on its grounds and tour the buildings, to include former slave quarters.
chathamstartribune.com
City Council directs tax surplus to Riverfront Park construction
Danville leaders are hoping a tax surplus can pull the trigger on a major project in the River District. City Council last week gave preliminary approval to an ordinance taking higher-than-expected revenues from local taxes to build the Riverfront Park between the White Mill and the MLK Bridge. City Manager...
chathamstartribune.com
Museum director resigns
The interim executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History resigned Saturday, effective immediately. Tina Cornely had accepted a short-term contract with the Museum at the end of last summer, which expired on Dec. 31, according to Museum Board President Larry Wilburn. Wilburn said Cornely knew she...
WSLS
Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
wakg.com
Danville Firefighters Sound Off on Pay Issues at City Council Meeting
Danville City Council chambers were packed last night with firefighters over the issue of pay. Ahead of the meeting an agenda item was removed that would have raised the pay of three city employees including City Manager Ken Larking, according to councilman Lee Vogler. “The city manager believes as does...
WSET
New program director hired for Danville revitalization projects
The River District Association (RDA) in Danville has announced the addition of Lashawn Farmer to their downtown revitalization team as the Program & Services Director - Design and Expansion. Farmer formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, where she was...
wvtf.org
Update: Judge dismisses case in Massie Mobile Home lawsuit
A judge has dismissed a case against a mobile home park in Christiansburg. 13 tenants who rent mobile homes owned by Massie MHP LLC filed a lawsuit last November against the park’s owners. The plaintiffs sued their landlord for cutting off their water for several hours on November 15.
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying management jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDBJ7.com
New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job. Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1. He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years. The Chief plans to institute...
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
WSLS
Roanoke property values are up nearly 10%, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – If you own a home in Roanoke, your real estate value is likely increasing. City leaders said property values are up nearly 10% – almost $10 billion. Multi-family homes are rising the most – they’re up about 15%. Single-family homes aren’t very far behind.
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
