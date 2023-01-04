ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
thrillgeek.com

Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms

FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
FLORIDA STATE

