Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
FWC: Catch a Florida Memory, Win a Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak in the 2023 Triple Threat Throwdown
Florida - Saturday January 7, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat...
One of world's most endangered whales spotted off Florida coast with calf
Residents and visitors on southeast Florida's coast spotted the endangered whale this week. Fewer than 350 right whales remain on Earth, the NOAA estimates.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Boaters Shocked To See Monkeys Diving Into River: “It Was The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Heard”
Chalk this up as something you don’t expect to see…. Florida is known for a huge variety of wildlife, which include panthers, alligators, sharks, sting rays, pythons, bobcats, and pretty much every animal you could imagine, including a non-native species that has made their home in the middle of the state.
thrillgeek.com
Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal
Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
WATCH: Crack forms in famous Florida bald eagle pair’s egg
A crack has formed in one of the two eggs laid by the area’s “most beloved pair of bald eagles,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (SWFEC) shows.
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
Florida COVID hospitalizations skyrocket as case counts become unreliable
For the first time since COVID-19 hit Florida, case counts are showing the opposite of reality. Health officials logged a decreasing number of COVID infections in the past week. But hospitalizations are soaring. Florida logged about 2,000 fewer cases this week compared to the previous one, the U.S. Centers for...
Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship
A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
niceville.com
Here’s how to care for cold-damaged palms
FLORIDA — Cold damage is inevitable when growing tropical palms in North Florida. Early freezes around Christmas 2022 may have resulted in cold injury to our more cold-sensitive palms. Monica Elliott and Tim Broschat, retired UF/IFAS horticulture researchers who specialized in palms, provide the following tips on coping with cold-injured palms.
Comments / 0