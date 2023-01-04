Purdue Matchup Gives Ohio State A Chance At A Third Win Over A Nationally Top-Ranked Team in the Chris Holtmann Era

Zed Key was expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s game against Purdue on Thursday night. Instead, Key left the game before the first TV timeout. While defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey in the post, Key grabbed for his shoulder and went immediately back to the locker room after play was stopped. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the half after the injury was determined to be a shoulder sprain.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO