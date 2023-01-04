Purdue Matchup Gives Ohio State A Chance At A Third Win Over A Nationally Top-Ranked Team in the Chris Holtmann Era

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Felix Okpara Proved Against Purdue He Can Be A Legitimate Defensive Big Man For Ohio State
When Zed Key suffered a shoulder sprain three minutes into last night's game against Purdue, another post player needed to step up. Felix Okpara did just that and even more against the best big man in the country. Prior to Thursday night, the freshman averaged just 12 minutes per game...
Eleven Warriors
Full-Court Press Proves Problematic For Ohio State Once Again As Late Justice Sueing Turnover Opens Door for Purdue Win
Sean McNeil could have been the hero. With the game tied 66-all and the final minute ticking away, the West Virginia transfer pulled up at the end of the shot clock and drilled a contested 3-pointer with two defenders closing out on him. Ohio State took a three-point lead with a fraction over 40 seconds to play, and it looked like the Buckeyes could close it out.
Eleven Warriors
Watch Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing Discuss Ohio State’s 71-69 Loss to Purdue
Ohio State had a chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country, but the Buckeyes couldn’t quite finish the job. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 21 points in 35 minutes played and Justice Sueing scored 15 points in 32 minutes of game time, but a costly turnover by Sueing in the game’s final minute led to Purdue scoring the game’s final four points to beat Ohio State, 71-69, after Sensabaugh was unable to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Eleven Warriors
Zed Key Leaves Ohio State’s Game Against Purdue with Shoulder Sprain
Zed Key was expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s game against Purdue on Thursday night. Instead, Key left the game before the first TV timeout. While defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey in the post, Key grabbed for his shoulder and went immediately back to the locker room after play was stopped. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the half after the injury was determined to be a shoulder sprain.
Eleven Warriors
Top-Ranked Purdue Hands Ohio State Its First Home Loss of the Season, 71-69, in Wire-to-Wire Thriller
For the fifth straight time in the all-time series, Ohio State and Purdue went down to the wire on Thursday. But for the fourth time in the last five, the Buckeyes came up short. The top-ranked Boilermakers spoiled Ohio State’s unblemished 7-0 record at the Schottenstein Center in a 71-69...
Eleven Warriors
The Five Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State Football As 2023 Begins
As the clock struck midnight and Noah Ruggles’ game-deciding field goal attempt sailed wide left with only three seconds remaining in the Peach Bowl, a new year began in multiple ways for Ohio State football. In the calendar sense, 2022 ended and 2023 began at almost the exact same...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jake Diebler Has "No Update" on Zed Key's Shoulder, Reviews Purdue Loss and Looks Ahead to Maryland
Top Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler met with media members on a Zoom call Friday to discuss the latest in Buckeye hoops. Diebler addressed Ohio State's two-point loss to top-ranked Purdue on Thursday, which saw starting center Zed Key leave the game with a shoulder sprain just four minutes into the action. Diebler said there's still "no update" on Key's health status as of the following morning.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Sets Program Record for Best Start Ever By Improving to 16-0 with Win Over Minnesota
Ohio State women’s basketball has officially set a new record for the best start in program history. The Buckeyes made history on Thursday night by improving to 16-0 with an 83-71 win over Minnesota, marking the first time Ohio State has ever gone this far into a season without a loss.
landgrantholyland.com
Ryan Day’s big-game record took a hit on New Year’s Eve, but bad luck is at least partially to blame
Ryan Day is now 45-6 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His .882 winning percentage puts him ahead of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Dabo Swinney — just to name a few. And he is highly respected for not only his offensive prowess and ability to develop quarterbacks, but also his general leadership and work as a mental health advocate.
Eleven Warriors
Jason Moore, Lincoln Kienholz and Brandon Inniss Named Gatorade Players of the Year, Peyton Woodyard to Commit Saturday
A trio of Ohio State signees were named Gatorade Players of the Year on Friday. Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss was named the top player in Florida, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz earned those honors in South Dakota and Jason Moore was selected as Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year as the top high school football player in every state was honored.
College Basketball Odds: Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Purdue Ohio State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue Ohio State. The Purdue Boilermakers finally lost their first game of the college basketball season this past Monday. They fell...
Breaking: Ohio State's Miyan Williams Announces Decision On His Future
Ohio State will lose quarterback CJ Stroud to the 2023 NFL Draft this off-season, so it's vital for the Buckeyes that a few veteran leaders stick around for another year. Luckily, Ryan Day is getting his wish. Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will not be departing to the NFL with ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
Delaware Gazette
OSU facility back on track
Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
myfox28columbus.com
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
