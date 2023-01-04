DULUTH, MN. -- You can stand on the highest mountains and ski down the steepest slopes. ″You don’t know whether you’re going to come here and see some guy hucking himself down a mountain on some skis, or whether he’s going to be riding a bike, or it’s going to be some kind of cultural message about some ethnicity, or if you’re going to see some environmental message about the salmon spawn in Alaska,” said Local Director of the Banff Mountain Film Festival Mark Nyholm.

DULUTH, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO