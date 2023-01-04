ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland gyms see more people hit the exercise machines each January, but you don’t necessarily need a membership to stay fit this year. According to a recent survey, 13% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions choose to get in shape or work out more as their top choice.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
northernnewsnow.com

Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Spooner, Douglas County, Hayward

The Chisholm ATV Trail is plowed and open to the Public from Hibbing to Hwy 5/Connors Rd which is about 10 miles north of Chisholm. The Chisholm ATV Trail does intersect and share a small section with a snowmobile trail so use caution in these areas and follow the signage!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

International film festival brings outdoor adventure to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. -- You can stand on the highest mountains and ski down the steepest slopes. ″You don’t know whether you’re going to come here and see some guy hucking himself down a mountain on some skis, or whether he’s going to be riding a bike, or it’s going to be some kind of cultural message about some ethnicity, or if you’re going to see some environmental message about the salmon spawn in Alaska,” said Local Director of the Banff Mountain Film Festival Mark Nyholm.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022

SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal. “We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl

Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

East Shuts out Rapids 6-0 for big 7AA win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After dropping their first meeting of the season, Duluth East protected home ice to beat Grand Rapids, 6-0. East scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, scoring another three in the second and finally one more in the third.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when many people are starting to think about what they plan to accomplish in the new year. Many elected officials already have a game plan for 2023. Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the past year was a time...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

TNF Week 3: Denfeld boys shutout Proctor; Superior girls win 10th straight

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Week Three of Thursday Night Face Off featured three games on the docket. Denfled 2 Proctor 0. Final. Hibbing/Chisholm 5 Greenway 1. Final. Superior 2 Hibbing/Chisholm 0. Duluth Marshall 3 Greenway 0 -- score not reported. Ashland 5 Ely 4. Final. Copyright 2023 Northern...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash

2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
CULVER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy