NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland gyms see more people hit the exercise machines each January, but you don’t necessarily need a membership to stay fit this year. According to a recent survey, 13% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions choose to get in shape or work out more as their top choice.
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Spooner, Douglas County, Hayward
The Chisholm ATV Trail is plowed and open to the Public from Hibbing to Hwy 5/Connors Rd which is about 10 miles north of Chisholm. The Chisholm ATV Trail does intersect and share a small section with a snowmobile trail so use caution in these areas and follow the signage!
International film festival brings outdoor adventure to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. -- You can stand on the highest mountains and ski down the steepest slopes. ″You don’t know whether you’re going to come here and see some guy hucking himself down a mountain on some skis, or whether he’s going to be riding a bike, or it’s going to be some kind of cultural message about some ethnicity, or if you’re going to see some environmental message about the salmon spawn in Alaska,” said Local Director of the Banff Mountain Film Festival Mark Nyholm.
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022
SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal. “We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.
Running legend announced as keynote speaker for ‘Gearing Up for Grandma’s’ event
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s time to start getting ready for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon. It was announced Wednesday that two-time Grandma’s Marathon champion Dick Beardsley will be the keynote speaker of the “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” event on January 9.
City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl
Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.
Friday Night Hoops: Hermantown and Duluth East add to the win column
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores from high school basketball across the Northland. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
East Shuts out Rapids 6-0 for big 7AA win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After dropping their first meeting of the season, Duluth East protected home ice to beat Grand Rapids, 6-0. East scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, scoring another three in the second and finally one more in the third.
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when many people are starting to think about what they plan to accomplish in the new year. Many elected officials already have a game plan for 2023. Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the past year was a time...
As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota’s Legislative Session convened for its second day Wednesday, and the DFL party wasted no time addressing its legislative priorities. Caucus leaders late out a comprehensive list of 12 priorities, ranging from reproductive rights to paid family leave and sick time. They reiterated that codifying...
TNF Week 3: Denfeld boys shutout Proctor; Superior girls win 10th straight
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Week Three of Thursday Night Face Off featured three games on the docket. Denfled 2 Proctor 0. Final. Hibbing/Chisholm 5 Greenway 1. Final. Superior 2 Hibbing/Chisholm 0. Duluth Marshall 3 Greenway 0 -- score not reported. Ashland 5 Ely 4. Final. Copyright 2023 Northern...
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
