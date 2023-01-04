Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
WHIO Dayton
Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB
So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
Jack Jones, Jake Bailey’s Agents Fire Back at Organization After Shocking Patriots Suspensions
The Jack Jones-Jake Bailey Patriots suspensions could be a major distraction heading into an elimination game in Week 18 against the Bills. The post Jack Jones, Jake Bailey’s Agents Fire Back at Organization After Shocking Patriots Suspensions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team says...
Pirates downed by Memphis, 69-59
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds but East Carolina fell 69-59 to Memphis to drop its second straight game on Saturday afternoon. Javon Small and RJ Felton each scored 10 points for the Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) who were up by as much as 11 points in the first […]
Mississippi State snaps losing streak with win over Ole Miss
Will McNair Jr. scored a season-high 13 points as Mississippi State held on against visiting Southeastern Conference rival Ole Miss
