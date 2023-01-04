So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.

