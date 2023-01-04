ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

Pirates downed by Memphis, 69-59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds but East Carolina fell 69-59 to Memphis to drop its second straight game on Saturday afternoon. Javon Small and RJ Felton each scored 10 points for the Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) who were up by as much as 11 points in the first […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Community Policy