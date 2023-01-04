ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

19-year-old, 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in east central Fresno, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in East Central Fresno.

Police got a call before 11:30 Tuesday night about two people asking for help at a gas station on Maple and McKinley.

A 19-year-old walked in with a gunshot to his upper body, and a 16-year-old was hit in the back.

The two were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The 19-year-old was taken into surgery in critical condition.

The 16-year-old is also being treated for his injuries.

Police say the victims told police over the phone they were being held at gunpoint by the shooter but have yet to give officers any suspect information.

Police have not yet said where the victims were shot.

Shellcasings were found just down the street at Maple and Normal Avenue -- that's next to Norseman Elementary School.

Officers are canvassing that area looking for witnesses or any surveillance video.

fivestar
3d ago

it's sad 😢 I know the father of 19yr old he is in such a distraught and I feel for the family cuhz the other son was killed less then a yr ago.parenrs are spilt n mom blames dad for him being out there but she didn't let him see him or nun of there kids for tht matter

