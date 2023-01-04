ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO COVID-19 testing site moving

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Nzo_0k33zuVe00

Site is moving from SLO Vets Hall to Acacia Creek Business Park

– The COVID-19 community testing site in San Luis Obispo is reopening tomorrow at a new location: the Acacia Creek Business Park at 3450 Broad Street (Suite 111). This replaces the site that previously operated at the SLO Vets Hall.

The site is visibly marked and accessible from different routes:

• From the north (downtown SLO): Because this section of Broad Street is divided by a median, those traveling southbound (such as from downtown SLO) cannot turn left directly into the Acacia Creek Business Park. It is possible to turn around later on Broad or to instead make a left onto Orcutt (at the light), take the first right onto Sacramento, and, in about 0.25 miles, turn right into the parking lot marked with the orange “COVID-19 Testing” flag. Drivers should then proceed to the front of the lot closest to Broad Street to designated patient parking immediately outside Suite 111.

• From the south: Take Broad Street to 3450 Broad and turn right into the parking lot for Acacia Creek. Park in designated patient parking immediately outside Suite 111.

• By public transit: Take SLO Transit Route 1A to the Broad at Rockview stop.

Reserved patient parking is available immediately outside the entrance to the testing site and is marked with signage that says “COVID-19 Testing Patient Parking.” Street parking is also available on Sacramento Drive and nearby streets. Patients should use reserved patient parking or park on the street—not in spaces reserved for others in the business park.

The Covid-19 testing sites in Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A) and Paso Robles (800 Pine Street) will remain in their current locations. All sites are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and are closed from 11 a.m. – 12 noon and 4-5 p.m. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays. Appointments are plentiful and strongly recommended. Find details and make an appointment at slopublichealth.org/testing. Appointments are also available by phone at 888-634-1123.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an

appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance. The County

of San Luis Obispo and the State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide testing. For

updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support

is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local real estate update: Single-family home sales drop almost 50%

This report is a look back at 2022 and a projection of what may come in 2023 North County real estate. – North County single-family real estate sales dropped almost 50% in the 4th quarter of 2022 as compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. New listings dropped 32% over the same aforementioned quarters. The median sales price increased by 3% to $682,500 during the comparative periods.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City to hold community cannabis update

Meeting is part of city council’s ongoing evaluation of establishing a cannabis governance framework. – The City of Paso Robles will hold a community cannabis update next Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. City staff will provide the public with a status update on the development of a cannabis governance framework, provide a summary of the community survey results, and discuss the next steps in the process.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.

Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
News Channel 3-12

“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man killed in fire at condo in Lompoc, another person escaped

One person was killed in a condo fire on Friday, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported the fire at a condominium complex at the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that another person and a cat has escaped the fire unharmed.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy