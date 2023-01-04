Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals
Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite locations. Attendees can apply for admission, register for Spring term classes, and meet with an advisor to determine their...
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 8-14)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. They weren’t able to get...
Kingsport Times-News
Clifford “Cliff” Simpson
MOUNT CARMEL – Clifford “Cliff” Simpson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
Kingsport Times-News
'Forward! To the Moon' showing at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is ready to transport you to the moon. “Forward! To the Moon” will be the main show at the planetarium through April.
Kingsport Times-News
Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win
KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
Kingsport Times-News
Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan
KINGSPORT - Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Midway, VA on September 18, 1943 to the late Ray and Mary McNew McClellan. In addition to his parents Mr. McClellan was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly McClellan; brother, Andy McClellan; sister, Leola Hillman; and nephew, Jacob Hillman. Allen was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of St Paul Episcopal Church, he retired from the Tennessee Eastman Company and was an evangelist.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Unicoi runs past Volunteer in Upper Lakes action
CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley’s big night of 21 points paced the Unicoi County boys basketball team to a 70-46 an Upper Lakes Conference road thumping of Volunteer on Friday night. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each contributed 13 and Eli Johnson finished with 10 for the Blue...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pins & Friends brings 'something different' to downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar. “I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
Kingsport Times-News
Hal Douglas Turner
JOHNSON CITY - Hal Douglas Turner, 73, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late William and Lucy Ramsey Turner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by an infant brother, John Edward Turner.
Kingsport Times-News
Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge at East
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Sullivan East swimming. West Ridge traveled to Bluff City for a swim meet against Sullivan East on Thursday. It was …
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs fall flat in second half, lose to Western Carolina
JOHNSON CITY — Well, so much for that. After spending a week feeling good about a pair of Southern Conference road victories, East Tennessee State’s basketball team returned home and forgot how to win.
