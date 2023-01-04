KINGSPORT - Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Midway, VA on September 18, 1943 to the late Ray and Mary McNew McClellan. In addition to his parents Mr. McClellan was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly McClellan; brother, Andy McClellan; sister, Leola Hillman; and nephew, Jacob Hillman. Allen was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of St Paul Episcopal Church, he retired from the Tennessee Eastman Company and was an evangelist.

