Greeneville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals

Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State open registration set for Jan. 11

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is hosting Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite locations. Attendees can apply for admission, register for Spring term classes, and meet with an advisor to determine their...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants

KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. They weren’t able to get...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford “Cliff” Simpson

MOUNT CARMEL – Clifford “Cliff” Simpson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win

KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan

KINGSPORT - Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Midway, VA on September 18, 1943 to the late Ray and Mary McNew McClellan. In addition to his parents Mr. McClellan was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly McClellan; brother, Andy McClellan; sister, Leola Hillman; and nephew, Jacob Hillman. Allen was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of St Paul Episcopal Church, he retired from the Tennessee Eastman Company and was an evangelist.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Unicoi runs past Volunteer in Upper Lakes action

CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley’s big night of 21 points paced the Unicoi County boys basketball team to a 70-46 an Upper Lakes Conference road thumping of Volunteer on Friday night. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each contributed 13 and Eli Johnson finished with 10 for the Blue...
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pins & Friends brings 'something different' to downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Through the windows of Pins & Friends, one can see such Bristol institutions as The Cameo Theater and Burger Bar. “I can see the heart of Bristol out my windows,” said Chip Zimmerman, owner of the new Pins & Friends Duckpin Bowling.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hal Douglas Turner

JOHNSON CITY - Hal Douglas Turner, 73, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late William and Lucy Ramsey Turner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by an infant brother, John Edward Turner.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge at East

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Sullivan East swimming. West Ridge traveled to Bluff City for a swim meet against Sullivan East on Thursday. It was …
BLUFF CITY, TN

