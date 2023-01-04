With 6.9% CAGR, Endoscopic Closure Systems Market to Hit USD 1,129.53 Million by 2030 | High demand from developing nations

Read full article on original website
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market to Cross US$ 13,007.87 million Revenue by 2027 – The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 13,007.87 million by 2027 from US$ 7,252.54 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global hematology analyzers and reagents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and technological advancements in hematology analyzers during the forecast period.
veterinary equipment and supplies market ize, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by 2030
On a global level, an increase in the total number of companion animals and their adoption rate has been noted. Keeping a companion animal is linked to superior health outcomes, including fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalised blood pressure, less anxiety, more psychological stability, and better overall wellbeing, according to many studies. Animal ownership is increasing in emerging nations including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The demand for pet care goods and services is anticipated to rise in response to the growing pet population, which will in turn fuel the expansion of related sectors including those producing veterinarian supplies and equipment.
With 6.3% CAGR, Plasma Fractionation Market to Hit US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, End User, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 from US$ 26,575.83 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising application of plasma therapy and active participation of the market players in developments for enhancing plasma fractionation process.
With 9.9% CAGR, Liquid Biopsy Market to Hit US$ 8,123.85 million Revenue by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product & Services, Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Application, and End User.” The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global liquid biopsy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Ashwagandha Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global ashwagandha market is predicted to grow at a rate of 11.4% over the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 42.8 million in 2021. Ashwagandha, also known as withania somnifera, is a popular plant used in Ayurvedic medicine. It is a small shrub that belongs to the family Solanaceae. It might be helpful for a number of diseases, mostly as a nervine tonic (has a soothing effect on nerves). Ashwagandha is also referred to as Indian ginseng or Indian winter cherry. Ashwagandha’s rasayana (tonic) benefit is well known. Rasayana is a mixture of herbs or metal that fosters joy and a young-looking condition of physical and mental health.
AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 1,969 Million by 2030, at 27.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research
Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database. According to the...
Restorative Dentistry Market Size Worth US$ 28,228.9 million by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Restorative Dentistry Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User.’ The global restorative dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global restorative dentistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.
Immunoassay market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2030| Emergen Research
The development of efficient immunoassay technologies is still another important driver boosting market revenue growth. For instance, on September 2022, Neogen Corporation unveiled the second kit in its new Veratox VIP line of higher quantitative ELISA assays, the unique Veratox VIP test for cashew detection. The new Veratox VIP for cashew allergy test performs well with various sample types while adhering to the fundamental testing methodology of the Veratox product line. Additionally, the product can be used to evaluate samples from a broad range of product categories and processing scenarios, including heat-processed and ultra-high temperature matrices. Veratox VIP for Cashew uses the same testing methods Neogen uses for its other Veratox products, including a 30-minute time-to-result and ready-to-use, non-hazardous reagents.
North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Reach USD 5645.43 Million by 2031
North America adult incontinence products market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to exceed a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period from 2023 to 2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-adult-incontinence-products-market.
With 4.8% CAGR, Diabetes Care Devices Market to Hit US$ 42,119.3 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 28,942.1 million in 2022 to US$ 42,119.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments.
Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline as Leading Companies Working in the Domain
DelveInsight’s ‘Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Pre-Eclampsia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Pre-Eclampsia pipeline domain. For Pre-Eclampsia emerging drugs, the...
With 8.0% CAGR, Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market to Hit US$ 15,951.77 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Imaging, Biopsy, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and CRO Laboratories), and Geography,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 9,323.14 million in 2021 to US$ 15,951.77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the rising prevalence of liver cancer and increasing R&D investments in the development of novel diagnostic testing drive the market growth.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
Optogenetics Tech for Long-Term Changes in Neuronal Excitability
Scientists at MIT have developed an optogenetics technique that can lead to long-term changes in neuronal excitability by altering neuronal membrane capacitance. Unlike conventional optogenetics, which involves using light to rapidly activate ion channels on engineered neurons, the new technique relies on a light-sensitive reaction to increase the presence of conductive or insulating polymers in the cell membrane. The method creates long-term changes in neuronal excitability, and does not require continuous illumination to maintain these changes. The method is primarily intended as a research tool that can increase our understanding of the brain and neurological diseases, but it may also have therapeutic applications in the future.
Bioprinted Eye Tissue to Study Retinal Diseases
Researchers at the National Eye Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, have created a method to 3D bioprint eye tissue that forms the outer blood-retina barrier. This tissue supports the photoreceptors in the retina and is implicated in the initiation of age-related macular degeneration. The researchers...
