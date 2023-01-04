With 6.9% CAGR, Endoscopic Closure Systems Market to Hit USD 1,129.53 Million by 2030 | High demand from developing nations

The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Restorative Dentistry Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User.’ The global restorative dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global restorative dentistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

2 DAYS AGO