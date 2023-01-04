Read full article on original website
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Murder weapon recovered in investigation
Police believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and that it came from her home. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December. Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he believed she knew her killer, that they...
BBC
Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash. Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said. She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added. Police, who...
BBC
Newtownabbey man Daryl Patton 'fled car containing £100k of suspected cocaine'
A Newtownabbey man who allegedly fled a car containing £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine has claimed he parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos. Daryl Patton, 37, rejected allegations he locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks at Mallusk Playing Fields. The incident...
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Barber shop owner jailed for using Covid grants to fund terrorists
A man has been jailed for 12 years for sending Covid relief grants he received from a London council to fund so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Barber shop owner Tarek Namouz, 43, was given thousands of pounds of bounce back loans which he transferred abroad. Kingston Crown Court heard...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs. Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT. A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Russell Causley to be released from prison
Russell Causley, the murderer who was questioned at the UK's first public parole hearing, is set to be released from prison. The 79-year-old murdered wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 but has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole Board said it was satisfied that...
BBC
Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash
Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash. Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday. The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced
A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
BBC
Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner. Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July 2021. Dorset Coroner's Court heard...
BBC
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
BBC
HMP Berwyn: Prison staff training after inmate affairs
Staff at Britain's biggest prison are getting anti-corruption training after three female guards were jailed for flings with inmates. Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed in the past three years for having relationships with prisoners. The affairs took place at the £250m...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Three jailed over love triangle killing
Three people have been jailed over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in his back garden. Keith Green, who was in a relationship with one of his killers, was murdered in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February last year. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton,...
