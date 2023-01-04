Read full article on original website
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Children with no food at home 'crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs'
Children are crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs due to hunger, an MP has told the Commons. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, is calling for free school meals for all primary school children, and she read out heartbreaking accounts that highlighted how bleak the situation has become for some.
Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion
ANDREW Tate has been living a life of luxury in mansions across the word while his mum is in a terraced house on a rough housing estate in Luton. The controversial influencer regularly posts photos travelling on private planes and driving Ferraris - but his mother Eileen leads a very different life, The Sun can reveal.
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Woman Who Was Killed With Coffee
Image by Clay Banks on UnsplashPhoto byClay BanksonUnsplash. Make sure to grab a cup of coffee because it is the highlight of this story. As the most notorious case in Indonesia in 2016, Mirna Salihin’s death marked the most attention. An international student who lived among beautiful young girls, one of whom turned out to be her most terrifying and dangerous enemy.
Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box
Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
