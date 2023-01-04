Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Related
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NBC New York
Man Shot by DEA After Trying to Run Down Agents With Car During Fort Lee Traffic Stop
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration opened fire on a man in New Jersey after he tried to run them down with his car during a traffic stop that went wrong, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Whiteman Street and Lemoine Avenue...
NBC New York
I-Team: Fire Door and Heat Complaints Persist Year After 17 Die in Bronx Inferno
After 17 people died in a Bronx inferno 12 months ago, fire investigators blamed a space heater and broken fire doors. Residents on the third floor of 333 East 181st Street, known as Twin Parks North West, were trying to keep warm when the heater sparked the fire. If their apartment door had automatically shut as it should have done, the deadly smoke might have been confined to their apartment.
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
NBC New York
Thief Breaks Into NJ House While Trying to Steal Car — Then Homeowner Opens Fire
The search is on for a pair of attempted car thieves who were almost shot — not by officers, but by the New Jersey homeowner they were trying to steal from, according to police. One of the two men wanted by police broke into a home in Roseland looking...
NYPD: Man killed, woman injured in Highbridge stabbing; suspect in custody
The NYPD says 65-year-old Jose Ortiz was taken into custody at the scene.
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
NBC New York
NYC Renames Street in Honor of 19-Year-Old Woman Killed at Manhattan Burger King
A young woman who was gunned down last year while working behind the counter at a Burger King in East Harlem is being honored with a street co-naming. Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed one year ago at the fast-food restaurant on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That same intersection is being renamed Sunday in honor of the late 19-year-old.
Victim kicked, slashed during dispute outside Manhattan fast food joint, attacker sought
Police are looking to identify a suspect sought in an violent attack outside of a Manhattan chicken joint last week, authorities said.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
NBC New York
EMT Working Catering at NJ Wedding Saves Pastor's Life After He Collapses During Vows
A wedding day can be filled with a lot of excitement and angst — but a New Jersey couple got a type of excitement no one wants to experience. The pastor for the Ridgewood couple was in the middle of delivering the wedding vows at the Great Falls Center in the days after Christmas, when he collapsed at the altar.
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
News 12
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the third-floor apartment at 669 East 5th St.
newyorkbeacon.com
Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after a shocking video showed a 12-year-old Black girl being repeatedly and brutally beaten on her head by an officer outside of a middle school in New York City’s borough of Staten Island, according to reports. There is no context to the...
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV. Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago. In...
Comments / 1