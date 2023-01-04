Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
iheart.com
10-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Mom Asks To Pay Bail With Piggy Bank Money
Lawyers for a ten-year-old Wisconsin boy charged with killing his mother asked the judge to reduce his bail. WTMJ reported that the lawyer told the judge the boy only had about $100 in his piggy bank. "We have spoken to him about his ability to post anything. He told us...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Fingerprint on victim's phone helps lead to arrest in 2017 stabbing deaths of Indiana couple
A cellphone analysis and partial fingerprint on a cellphone have led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne, Indiana man on murder and other charges in the fatal stabbings of a couple in 2017. Dustin Neal, 35, was charged Friday with two counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery...
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
Idaho University slaying suspect listens with a clenched jaw as a judge reads the murder charges against him
The 28-year-old criminology grad student is charged in the brutal killing of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
Police: Utah father killed family of eight in murder-suicide
Investigators say Michael Haight, 42, killed his wife, children and mother-in-law inside their Enoch City home.Jan. 5, 2023.
Las Vegas business owner sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud
After pleading guilty to illegally soliciting over $5 million in investments for his digital ads firm, a Las Vegas business owner and operator was sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud.
‘Annuity King’ has ‘zero doubt’ of acquittal on annuity fraud charges
The ongoing criminal case pitting the government against the self-titled "Annuity King" could finally go to trial this spring. Federal authorities allege that Phillip Wasserman, 65, scammed $6.3 million from fraudulent annuity sales and tax evasion. Wasserman faces up to 20 years in prison. A Florida federal judge delayed Wasserman's...
Escaped Mexican cartel kingpin killed after shootout
An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout, four days after he had fled prison in a violent mass breakout, authorities said.Jan. 6, 2023.
