This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
ADDIS, LA
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan

A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation

The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
