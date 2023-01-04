Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
FDA Accepts AstraZeneca (AZN), Sanofi's RSV Antibody BLA
AZN - Free Report) and partner Sanofi ( SNY - Free Report) announced that the FDA accepted their biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for nirsevimab as a first protective option against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease for all infants. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected in third-quarter 2023.
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Cancer Drug Glofitamab Gets FDA Priority Review
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the FDA granting...
targetedonc.com
TTFields Plus SOC Provides Survival Advantage for Patients With Stage IV NSCLC
The primary end point of overall survival improvement has been reached in the phase 3 LUNAR study, which is evaluating Tumor Treating Fields in combination with standard therapies for the treatment of stage IV non–small cell lung cancer. A statistically significant overall survival (OS) improvement resulted from treatment with...
cgtlive.com
Intellia to Advance Development of ATTR Amyloidosis, Angioedema, AATD Gene Therapies
The company is kicking off 2023 by announcing planned advancements for several gene therapies in its pipeline. Intellia Therapeutics has announced its intention to initiate global pivotal trials of its CRISPR-based therapies NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated liver disease.1.
contagionlive.com
Vaxcyte’s Pneumococcal Vaccine Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
The 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, met its primary endpoints in a phase 1/2 trial. Today, Vaxcyte, Inc. announced that their 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-24, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted the designation in response to positive topline...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Stage IIB/C Cutaneous Melanoma Patients Receiving SLN Biopsy
The following is a summary of “Sentinel lymph node biopsy in patients with clinical stage IIB/C cutaneous melanoma: A national cohort study,” published in the October 01, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Straker III, et al. Some have questioned the use of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy in...
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Studies of Odronextamab Elicit High Overall Responses in DLBCL and FL
In the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma cohorts of the ELM-1 and ELM-2 trials, odronextamab led to high overall response rates. Findings from phase 2 trials (NCT02290951, NCT03888105) evaluating odronextamab (REGN1979) demonstrated high overall response rates (ORR) in 2 cohorts of patients, including those with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Changes in lifestyle habits linked to colorectal cancer risk
Lifestyle habit changes are associated with colorectal cancer (CRC) risk, according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Edoardo Botteri, Ph.D., from the Cancer Registry of Norway in Oslo, and colleagues examined changes in lifestyle habits and their associations with CRC development using baseline and follow-up questionnaire data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer cohort. A healthy lifestyle index (HLI) score was developed based on smoking status, alcohol consumption, body mass index, and physical activity (range, 0 [most unfavorable] to 16 [most favorable]).
FDA Approves New HIV Drug For Adults With Limited Treatment Options
Today (Dec. 22, 2022), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of antiretroviral medication for adult patients living with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), whose HIV infections cannot be successfully treated with other available treatments due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations. After the starting dose is completed, Sunlenca is administered as subcutaneous (under the skin) injections once every six months, allowing convenient dosing for patients.
Pivotal Trial of EndeavorRxⓇ in Adolescents with ADHD Shows Robust Improvements in Attention and Broader Clinical Outcomes
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, today announced topline results of the STARS-ADHD-Adolescents label expansion study evaluating the efficacy and safety of EndeavorRx Ⓡ (AKL-T01) in adolescents ages 13-17 with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The pivotal study achieved its predefined primary efficacy outcome, showing statistically significant improvement in attentional functioning after four weeks of treatment. Consistent improvements were also seen in a range of secondary measures of ADHD-related inattention symptoms and functioning. EndeavorRx treatment was generally well-tolerated, with no serious device-related adverse events reported. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005322/en/ EndeavorRx FDA authorized video game for kids with ADHD (Photo: Business Wire)
endpts.com
Precision BioSciences gets positive CMC feedback for allogeneic CAR-T candidate
Breaking: FDA clears second Alzheimer's drug in 'foundational spark' for field. US regulators approved Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, a landmark moment for the disease and a second chance for the companies after their drug Aduhelm was a commercial flop in the face of cost and efficacy concerns.
HIV-Positive People With Lymphoma Can Be Treated With CAR-T Therapy
CAR-T therapy demonstrated acceptable safety and effectiveness for HIV-positive people with lymphoma, with outcomes comparable to those observed for HIV-negative patients, according to study results presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. People living with HIV are at higher risk for lymphoma than the general population. In...
Zacks.com
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery-processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices, and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are the key catalysts for the industry participants.
targetedonc.com
Sotorasib Reveals Anti-Tumor Efficacy in KRAS G12C-Positive Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
New results from the advanced pancreatic cancer cohort of the CodeBreaK 100 trial show positive efficacy and safety. KRAS inhibition with sotorasib (Lumakras) demonstrated anti-tumor activity in patients with KRAS p.G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer, while displaying an acceptable safety profile, according to results published from the phase 1/2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial (NCT03600883).1,2.
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Drugs
Ed Cara has been covering the health and science beat at Gizmodo for five years, which has often included diving deep into important drug approvals and monumental medical breakthroughs. You can send him tips at ed.cara@gizmodo.com. The top story:. In July 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s...
docwirenews.com
Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke in SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy
Researchers, led by Kaneez Fatima, evaluated the impact of sodium-glucose co-transplorter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2) on the incidence of atrial fibrillation and stroke in a systematic review and meta-analysis. In the group’s report, published in Current Problems in Cardiology, they stated SGLT2 inhibitors significantly reduced the incidence of atrial fibrillation.
