60-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Lincoln County accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A Fayetteville man was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was checking on his car that had broken down on the road, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed with News 19 that 60-year-old Steven Wells was backing a Chrysler 300 Sedan out of a driveway on Old Huntsville Road near West Prospect on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Authorities said Wells’ car apparently stopped in the middle of the road.

While he was checking on the vehicle, THP Trooper said Wells was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by an allegedly impaired driver.

58-year-old Darrell Dexter Klein was later identified by THP as the driver.

Darrell Klein (Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Klein was taken to the Lincoln County Jail, where he has since been released on a $16,000 bond.

