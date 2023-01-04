Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
mxdwn.com
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79
Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks
A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror — where she and the students normally stand...
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Los Angeles is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, but it is also home to several haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Los Angeles:
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
Smorgasburg LA’s Grand 2023 Reopening Happens This Weekend
Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Through the Years with Barney’s Beanery
Love it or hate it, Barney’s Beanery is a part of West Hollywood history. The famous eatery has been occupying the same spot on Route 66 before West Hollywood officially became West Hollywood for nearly a century but for much of that time was infamous for an offensive sign that hung behind the bar.
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore Night in Long Beach
Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Headlines: Locals Protest ‘EaHo,’ the Name Being Used To Gentrify East Hollywood
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Hollywood: The latest abbreviated term that small business owners are using to attempt to gentrify an L.A. neighborhood...
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video
LOS ANGELES - Noah Schnapp has officially come out. The Stranger Things star announced on social media Thursday with a video selfie with a caption over his face that read, in part, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"
spectrumnews1.com
Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
insideradio.com
KFI Los Angeles Launches Revamped On-Air Lineup.
The New Year brings a tweaked lineup to iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles (640) with longtime afternoon hosts John Kobylt and Ken Champou moving to 1pm-4pm and evening host Tim Conway, Jr. segueing to afternoons (4-7pm). The revamped lineup also has morning host Bill Handel shortening his program to 6-9am,...
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0