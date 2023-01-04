ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Smorgasburg LA’s Grand 2023 Reopening Happens This Weekend

Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Through the Years with Barney’s Beanery

Love it or hate it, Barney’s Beanery is a part of West Hollywood history. The famous eatery has been occupying the same spot on Route 66 before West Hollywood officially became West Hollywood for nearly a century but for much of that time was infamous for an offensive sign that hung behind the bar.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore Night in Long Beach

Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video

LOS ANGELES - Noah Schnapp has officially come out. The Stranger Things star announced on social media Thursday with a video selfie with a caption over his face that read, in part, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideradio.com

KFI Los Angeles Launches Revamped On-Air Lineup.

The New Year brings a tweaked lineup to iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles (640) with longtime afternoon hosts John Kobylt and Ken Champou moving to 1pm-4pm and evening host Tim Conway, Jr. segueing to afternoons (4-7pm). The revamped lineup also has morning host Bill Handel shortening his program to 6-9am,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
