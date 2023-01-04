ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzNUe_0k33xaAm00

( The Hill ) – Rep.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is set to be sworn in on the U.S. Constitution and three other sentimental paper items, including a first-edition “Superman” No. 1 comic, the incoming lawmaker announced Tuesday.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” Garcia said, sharing a photo of the items on Twitter.

Garcia immigrated to the U.S. from Lima, Peru, and served eight years as mayor of Long Beach, Calif.. His parents both died of COVID-19.

The swearing-in of new members for the 118th Congress was delayed on Tuesday after no candidate for House Speaker earned a majority of votes.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) bested Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in three consecutive votes, though neither met the 218-vote mark and the House adjourned without a Speaker.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene for another Speaker vote on Wednesday at noon. The process will continue to go through rounds of ballot-casting until a victor emerges with a majority — after which point the incoming lawmakers can be sworn in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House. The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another […]
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WGN Radio

White House downplays national security concerns during Speaker fight

The White House on Friday downplayed concerns about the impact on national security without a House Speaker in place as Republicans in the lower chamber vote for a 12th time to elect a leader. National security spokesman John Kirby said that “there’s no particular worry or concern,” but added that the White House prefers to “see […]
WGN Radio

Hollywood liberals make hay of GOP’s House Speaker fight

Left-leaning Hollywood stars are relishing the ongoing showdown among House Republicans as the lawmakers in the 118th Congress struggle to elect a Speaker. The drama to choose a Speaker played out for the third day in a row on Thursday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), for the seventh time, fell short in reaching the 218 votes […]
WGN Radio

McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
ALABAMA STATE
WGN Radio

Cori Bush remarks put spotlight on issue of race in Speaker’s fight

Racial tensions have spilled into public view amid the battle for House Speaker after Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican from Florida, a “prop” for the far right. The controversy began after Donalds, a former businessman and state representative who was first elected to Congress in 2020, was nominated on […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: Kevin McCarthy is putting himself over the country

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Jon Hansen to talk about the House vote for a new Speaker, what he expects will happen with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, if he would vote for a Republican for speaker of the House, the importance of getting a speaker elected as soon as possible, and his memories of the January 6th insurrection.
New York Post

Protesters demand resignation of Rep. George Santos hours after he’s sworn in

Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.” The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year. “I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney,...
QUEENS, NY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy