ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Roundup: Brown becomes Maryland’s 1st Black Attorney General; new judge to oversee case on release of AG’s church abuse report; state Supreme Court imperils recent ‘broadcast’ ruling

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Michigan Supreme Court clerk resigns after justice's criticism

Lansing — Michigan Supreme Court officials Thursday announced the resignation of a clerk whose hiring by new Justice Kyra Harris Bolden sparked controversy because he'd spent 14 years in prison for shooting at police officers. Just days after being sworn in as the state's newest Supreme Court justice, Bolden...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
WNCT

Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WASHINGTON STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YourErie

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Minimum wage just increased in 23 states and D.C. Here's how much

Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute. As Nebraska Public Media reports, voters decided in November to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, in increments of $1.50 per year. That brings the state to $10.50 an hour for this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Ferguson shakes up Senate committees; transparency groups continue to fight for Anton’s Law; thousands of Marylanders lose SNAP benefits

FERGUSON SHAKES UP SENATE COMMITTEES: Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) unveiled his long-awaited restructuring plan for the upper chamber late Wednesday afternoon, shifting the missions of two standing committees and selecting respected leaders to head them. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Sen. Brian Feldman of Montgomery County has been selected by...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy