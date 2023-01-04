State Roundup: Brown becomes Maryland’s 1st Black Attorney General; new judge to oversee case on release of AG’s church abuse report; state Supreme Court imperils recent ‘broadcast’ ruling

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court clerk resigns after justice's criticism
Lansing — Michigan Supreme Court officials Thursday announced the resignation of a clerk whose hiring by new Justice Kyra Harris Bolden sparked controversy because he'd spent 14 years in prison for shooting at police officers. Just days after being sworn in as the state's newest Supreme Court justice, Bolden...
"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
WNCT
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
United Daughters of Confederacy’s suit over NC Confederate statue dismissed after return to NC Supreme Court from SCOTUS
The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled against the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division on Friday, once again dismissing the group's challenge against the City of Winston-Salem for taking down the Confederate monument that stood at the old Forsyth County Courthouse.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
NOLA.com
Oregon court goes where Louisiana refused, voiding hundreds of split jury convictions
Two months after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied new trials to as many as 1,500 inmates convicted years ago by divided juries that are now illegal, the Oregon Supreme Court did just the opposite. In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the seven Oregon justices agreed to apply a U.S. Supreme...
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
Hochul’s pick to oversee NY’s highest court in jeopardy as ‘no’ votes mount
The governor's pick to lead the state's highest court now remains in doubt. The announcement makes it increasingly hard for Justice Hector LaSalle to make it through the nomination process. [ more › ]
Derailing ‘America’s most dangerous law’: Sheriff hopes Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act decision
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
Virginia judge decreases punitive damages owed by Unite the Right organizers from $24 million to $350,000
A Virginia judge applied the state's statutory punitive damages cap to decrease the amount of punitive damages owed by White Nationalists who organized and participated in the 2017 Unite the Right rally from $24 million to $350,000, court records show.
South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules
A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
Minimum wage just increased in 23 states and D.C. Here's how much
Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute. As Nebraska Public Media reports, voters decided in November to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, in increments of $1.50 per year. That brings the state to $10.50 an hour for this year.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment
In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]
State Roundup: Ferguson shakes up Senate committees; transparency groups continue to fight for Anton’s Law; thousands of Marylanders lose SNAP benefits
FERGUSON SHAKES UP SENATE COMMITTEES: Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) unveiled his long-awaited restructuring plan for the upper chamber late Wednesday afternoon, shifting the missions of two standing committees and selecting respected leaders to head them. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Sen. Brian Feldman of Montgomery County has been selected by...
Oregon, Washington among states raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Maryland Reporter
Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 0