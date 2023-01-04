ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

Column: Lynwood's Jason Crowe Jr. is 14-year-old freshman with big-time basketball future

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Wearing a white Nike head band that conjures images from the past — think Paul Pierce — 14-year-old Jason Crowe Jr. of Lynwood High hardly was resembling the freshman phenom his supporters were bragging about.

He had zero points as the first quarter was ending. Lynwood’s coach and Crowe’s father, Jason Sr., sat his son on the bench to rest and reflect. Something was wrong. He was sluggish, not aggressive or intense.

When the second quarter began, Crowe came out like a boxer who got a pep talk from his trainer. He suddenly looked refreshed and rejuvenated. He went into attack mode on offense and defense. At a wiry 6 feet 3, with long arms, he doesn’t have a senior’s strength, but all the moves and instincts fans had been raving about suddenly were on display.

He scored 39 points in the final three quarters of a loss in the Beverly Hills tournament, leaving no doubt this is a teenager who still is learning the game but possesses a skill set few his age have attained.

Before the tournament was over, he added games of 43 and 46 points against opponents that knew they needed to stop him. He’s averaging 36.3 points this season, with a high of 51. He had 45 points Saturday night against Long Beach Poly.

It’s startling how effectively he’s scoring on drives when his strength still is in the development stage. You can only imagine what he’ll be like in a matter of months as maturity kicks in and weight training allows him to absorb contact and fly through the lane like a trapeze artist. He reminds some of Marcus LoVett Jr., who put up big numbers at Providence High in Burbank. Others mention the great Raymond Lewis, a 1960s playground legend from South Los Angeles.

"His skill level is very high, but he's learning how to play basketball," said his father, a former standout at Inglewood High and Cal State Northridge. "He's a joy to watch."

As the season heads into January and league play gets under way, what's clear is that Crowe is part of an impressive class of freshmen making an immediate impact at the varsity level.

There’s also Tajh Ariza of Playa del Rey St. Bernard, Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth, Che Brogan of Santa Ana Mater Dei, Kaiden Bailey of Irvine Crean Lutheran, Joe Sterling of Encino Crespi, Brayden Kyman of Santa Margarita, Maximo Adams of Harbor City Narbonne, Zachary White of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Dominique Bentho of Studio City Harvard-Westlake and Joseph Riggins of Ontario Colony. That’s exceptional talent from the class of 2026. Ariza and Arenas are the sons of former NBA players.

Equally impressive is that some already are prolific from the free-throw line, a fundamental skill sometimes forgotten. Bailey was 13 for 13 in a game; Crowe made 10 of 11.

“That’s really helping my scoring, getting to the free-throw line and attacking the rim,” Crowe said.

Crowe has spent years playing against his father in the backyard. He also has been receiving advice from his father’s good friend, Pierce, the Hall of Famer who showed up to one of his games at Beverly Hills.

“I always love him coming to my games giving me tips,” Crowe said.

The fact Crowe doesn’t turn 15 until July makes him one of the youngest freshmen in an era when parents are holding their children back so they’ll be 16-year-old freshmen and more physically ready for varsity basketball. Except there was no holding back Crowe, who looks at times like LaMelo Ball when he was playing varsity as a 14-year-old freshman at Chino Hills with a fearlessness against older, stronger players.

“It’s fun. I like the challenge,” Crowe said.

Crowe appears to have a great support system, with his mother and father making sure grades are important along with being humble and a team player.

“I like this new era of parenting, where I see the grades every day,” Jason Sr. said. “We’re trying to get straight As this semester.”

Good grades and good basketball can lead to an unlimited future for Jason Jr., who might be 14 but is creating excitement among those who recognize his talent, passion and commitment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTrojans

USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season

Running back Austin Jones kept his announcement that he'll return for one more year at USC short and sweet. "Run it back," read a graphic that he tweeted out. Jones transferred to USC from Stanford last season. In his first year with the Trojans, he rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 267 yards and a score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
AllTrojans

Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco

LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
500K+
Followers
78K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy