4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Commit2Fit Kewanee kicks off new year with cash prizes for weight lossSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Sheila Donovan Visitation's Honorary Giant this yearMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee High students to present historical musicalMike BerryKewanee, IL
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
wgil.com
‘Give Back, Galesburg’: Engaging students & community in value of giving
Give Back, Galesburg is a new organization designed to teach children philanthropy while benefiting the Mark and Jeannette Kleine Pediatric Wellness Center at OSF. Laurie Aten, one of the group’s organizers, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” talk talk about the organization.
ourquadcities.com
‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ supports Christian Care
Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.
977wmoi.com
Women, Infants, and Children Program Offers Local Families Assistance with Nutritious Foods
Since seeing a drop during COVID, the WIC Program at the Knox County Health Department is open and assisting pregnant women and children up to age five, says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “A lot of WIC customers right now have the chance to voice their opinion to see if...
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The community continues to mourn a Davenport woman who lost her life in an apartment fire. on Dec. 30. 31-year-old Marissa Lard died the day before Christmas Eve. Her son, Ky Lard remains in critical condition. Lard worked in the dietary department at the retirement community Iowa Masonic.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
WQAD
No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
ourquadcities.com
Bald Eagle Days set for this weekend
Bald Eagle Days, sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America, will be Friday-Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger. All children will be admitted free on Friday. Parking is free.
wvik.org
Possible New Boundaries for Davenport Elementary Schools
Last month, the board posted proposed maps for 15 elementary schools, and asked for feedback. And following discussion by district officials, updated maps are on Monday night's agenda. In December, the board voted to close Washington, Monroe, and Buchanan schools at the end of the current school year, with whichever...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to free land improvement trade show
You’re invited to check out the latest and greatest in the construction industry, from manufacturers and conservationists to earthmoving and drainage. The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free trade show January 20 – 21, featuring over 35 construction industry exhibitors. Attendees can chat with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners involved with earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Sees Changes to Waste Management Services for 2023
Contact: Galesburg Community Development Department. Galesburg, IL (January 5, 2023) The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
ourquadcities.com
City updates waste-management services
The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services, according to a news release. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
ourquadcities.com
‘FIlm at the Figge’ resumes later this month
The Film at the Figge fall 2022 series included four award-winning films that dealt with death, loss and grief in unexpected ways:. “It’s Only the End of the World” (2016) “Drive My Car” (2021) The last two films in the fall series were postponed because of technical...
KWQC
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
Meet The New Wine Bar That’s Now Open In Rock Island
A new year has brought with it a new wine bar for Rock Island. Over New Year's weekend, Skylight Luxury Lounge opened it's doors at 1325 30th Street in Rock Island. It's a vibey, relaxed place, with comfy chairs and couches, easy lighting, and of course wines. Skylight Luxury Lounge...
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine projects will affect traffic
Muscatine drivers are asked to take note of continuing projects that will affect traffic, according to news releases. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting. Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving.
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
