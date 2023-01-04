Read full article on original website
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
Register Now for California Post-Fire Forest Resilience Online Workshops Held February 1 - March 17 for Residents of Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno Counties
January 6, 2023 - The University of California Cooperative Extension invites owners of forest and oak woodland affected by recent fires in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties to enroll in a Post-fire Forest Resilience workshop, taking place February 1, 2023, through March 17, 2023. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, February 1st. Field trips on Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th will take participants to the footprints of the Creek and Oak Fires to observe fire impacts and the effects of post-fire management activities.
Mariposa County Public Health Reports 1 New Death and 17 New Positive COVID Cases from December 30, 2022 - January 6, 2023
January 6, 2023 - Please note: These are cases reported to Public Health between Friday, December 30th at 4:00 P.M. - Friday, January 6th at 4:00 P.M. We are sad to report an additional death of a Mariposa County resident. Our hearts go out to their friends, family, and loved ones.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
FCSO: Parlier man arrested after 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma. According to […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
IDENTIFIED: 81-year-old woman killed in Fresno County crash
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after being hit by a vehicle at Herndon and Del Rey avenues in Fresno County – east of Clovis – on Wednesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 81-year-old Mary Phister of Clovis was hit by a car on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. […]
Court Ends Zero Dollar Bail Rule for Fresno County Inmates
January 5, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports by its terms, Local Rule 3.1.14 Emergency Bail remains in full force and effect until 90 days after the Governor declares that the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, or until amended or repealed by a majority of the judges of the Fresno Superior Court. The latter event has occurred.
L.A. man with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl arrested in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car. Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 […]
A new tool for Merced County residents identifies road closures and storm resources
A new map for Merced County residents has been unveiled, giving residents a look at where road closures and storm resources are located in the county.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County
January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
Missing 86-year-old Fresno County man Ulysses Carr found dead
Ulysses Carr is 86 years old and has Alzheimer's. He's been missing for nine days now. As search efforts continue, his family's clinging to hope for his safe return.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
