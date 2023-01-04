ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Property Crimes Detectives in Fresno County Arrest Parlier Man Moments After Two Armed Robberies in Selma, Suspect Charged with Nearly 20 Felonies

January 6, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez of Parlier. He has. been booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 felony charges, including multiple counts of robbery and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Register Now for California Post-Fire Forest Resilience Online Workshops Held February 1 - March 17 for Residents of Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno Counties

January 6, 2023 - The University of California Cooperative Extension invites owners of forest and oak woodland affected by recent fires in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties to enroll in a Post-fire Forest Resilience workshop, taking place February 1, 2023, through March 17, 2023. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, February 1st. Field trips on Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th will take participants to the footprints of the Creek and Oak Fires to observe fire impacts and the effects of post-fire management activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Court Ends Zero Dollar Bail Rule for Fresno County Inmates

January 5, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports by its terms, Local Rule 3.1.14 Emergency Bail remains in full force and effect until 90 days after the Governor declares that the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, or until amended or repealed by a majority of the judges of the Fresno Superior Court. The latter event has occurred.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County

January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA

