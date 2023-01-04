Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Weak Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system to our north will just scrape the northwesternmost corner of the state into this afternoon, bringing the northern mountains and the Four Corners on and off snow showers throughout the afternoon. The rest of the state will just be dealing with some breezy to windy conditions, the strongest winds in the northeast highlands where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Most of the activity will dissipate past sunset.
KRQE News 13
Storm approaches Thursday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
KRQE News 13
Friday storm brings wind and light snow, but quieter weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer morning across the state, with most temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. The skies will be partly cloudy Friday. Snow is coming down in Pagosa Springs, and more snow is expected in the San Juan and northern mountains today. A...
abc7amarillo.com
Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
KRQE News 13
Quieter Thursday before another storm Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and quiet. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing across the entire state. Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Vote on controversial bus...
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather through the end of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
KRQE News 13
Snow chances return again Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
KRQE News 13
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KOAT 7
High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon
Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
KRQE News 13
Another Storm Arrives Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very wet, active Monday across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north, but on-and-off snow will continue north into early tomorrow. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
KRQE News 13
Another storm brings snow, rain and wind Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow. A dusting to 2″ is likely below...
Colorado’s mountains got over 5 feet of snow this week
Parts of Colorado's mountains have seen several feet of snowfall over the last seven days.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
Comments / 0