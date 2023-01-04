ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
Nevada Appeal

LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
FERNLEY, NV
kkoh.com

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Armed Suspect

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
kkoh.com

Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City

Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Black ice on Highway 395 this morning has contributed to two spin-outs around the intersections of Genoa Lane and Airport Road, according to Douglas County deputies on scene. They closed the northbound fast lane. Watch for emergency vehicles through there, but mostly take it easy. Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for open murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy