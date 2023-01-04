Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
2news.com
Reno Police Release Body Cam Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Downtown Reno
In the video, it shows the suspect armed with an AR-15 riffle and a 12-gauge shotgun. Additional calls were received by Reno Police saying the subject was carrying multiple firearms and firing shots.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Nevada Appeal
LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
kkoh.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Armed Suspect
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
kkoh.com
Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City
Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Black ice on Highway 395 this morning has contributed to two spin-outs around the intersections of Genoa Lane and Airport Road, according to Douglas County deputies on scene. They closed the northbound fast lane. Watch for emergency vehicles through there, but mostly take it easy. Douglas...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for open murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
