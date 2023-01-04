Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west-coast regulated bank that has moved into the digital asset sector in a big way, announced that it was writing down its purchase of Diem to zero. Diem was the digital currency project launched by Facebook – META (NASDAQ:FB) that attempted to create a non-sovereign global currency. The entire project was a mess from the beginning as policymakers from around the world pushed back against the large social media firm and its attempt to create its own digital currency. Launched with much fanfare and embraced by numerous big tech names, DIEM was killed off, and its assets were sold to Silvergate in January 2022.

2 DAYS AGO