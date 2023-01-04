Read full article on original website
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022
Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...
Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense
Fintech company Twenty7tec recently announced the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed amount. Broker Sense, established by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, assists mortgage advisers with assessing customer affordability against lender rules, while also ensuring that they recommend the appropriate lender as part of their research process.
Crypto Analyst Provides Gloomy Perspective on Digital Currency Group, Genesis: “Curtains are Closing”
The drums are pounding for institutional crypto trading firm Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DGC). Genesis halted redemptions in November following “abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity.”. This event has impacted the crypto trading platform Gemini as it utilized Genesis for its Earn...
US Insurtech Market Faces Sharp Decline in Valuations: Report
After years of growth, the US Insurtech market faces “a sharp decline in valuations,” according to an update from McKinsey & Company. McKinsey & Company notes that for nearly a decade, Insurtechs have “experienced rapid growth and skyrocketing valuations.” But in 2022, investors’ optimism has been “tempered by compounding pressure from inflation,1 rising interest rates, and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Sorry. You Put Money Into Celsius Earn, You Gave it Away. Court Ruling Crushes Hopes of Impacted Investors
Celsius Network, once a high-flying digital asset platform that promised incredible returns for its investors, is meandering its way through the bankruptcy process as the platform collapsed last year. Yesterday, the courts published an Opinion that Celsius Earn investors will not like. Last June, Celsius announced that it was halting...
Digital Assets Experienced Inflows totalling $433 Million in 2022, the Lowest Since 2018
Digital assets saw inflows totaling $433 million during 2022 – the lowest amount since 2018 went inflows topped $233 million. In 2021, inflows totaled $9.1 billion, significantly higher. This is according to a report distributed by Coinshares (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS)(OTCQX: CNSRF). According to the firm, outflows in 2022 reached...
Silvergate Bought Facebook – Meta’s Diem Platform for $200 Million, It is Now Worth ZERO
Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west-coast regulated bank that has moved into the digital asset sector in a big way, announced that it was writing down its purchase of Diem to zero. Diem was the digital currency project launched by Facebook – META (NASDAQ:FB) that attempted to create a non-sovereign global currency. The entire project was a mess from the beginning as policymakers from around the world pushed back against the large social media firm and its attempt to create its own digital currency. Launched with much fanfare and embraced by numerous big tech names, DIEM was killed off, and its assets were sold to Silvergate in January 2022.
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Securrency Announces New CEO
Securrency, a Fintech/Regtech enabling the issuance of compliant digital assets, has selected a new Chief Executive Officer, according to a release. Nadine Chakar will assume the CEO role effective January 9th, 2023. Dan Doney, Securrency’s founder who has served as CEO since the company’s launch, will shift his focus to...
Payments Fintech Brightwell Partners with Virgin Voyages, Providing Corporate Disbursements for Clients
Following a successful integration with Navigator in 2019, Brightwell, a global payments technology company, has expanded its partnership with Virgin Voyages. With ReadyRemit, powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, Virgin Voyages can now easily “pay vendors, workers, and others, and provide customer-facing payouts like rebates, rewards, and refunds with one digital solution.”
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
ComplyAdvantage, an AI-driven Fraud and AML Risk Detection Platform, Announces Inclusion in Chartis RiskTech100
ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100. The RegTech saw “an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.”
Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director
Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
Digital Banking: Zopa Bank Crosses £3B Deposits Milestone
This week Zopa Bank has crossed the £3 billion deposits milestone, while their customers have collectively “opened 150,000 accounts to grow their savings faster in today’s challenging environment.”. Zopa’s ambition is “to make the hundreds of billions in “zombie money” sitting idle in UK current accounts work...
ICICI Bank Introduces Digital Solutions for Exporters
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) announced the launch of digital solutions for exporters, “a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform.”. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry, the suite of solutions “digitize the entire export life-cycle– from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.”
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
Cornerstone FS, Cloud based Provider of International Payments, Enters Share Purchase Agreement
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS), the cloud-based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire Commerce Ltd., trading as MulootMoney.com, the provider of payment accounts and lending services, for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
