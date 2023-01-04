ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWQC

Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Man injured in Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Suspects sought in gun shop burglary

The Eldridge Police Department needs your help identifying these people who broke into a local gun shop. On Tuesday, January 2nd at about 4 a.m., two men broke into Square Shooters Gun Shop in Eldridge. Both suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene shortly after entering the gun shop. No weapons were stolen […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Restaurant owner reeling after service main break

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to report of robbery and gunfire

Police responded to a call of a man who had been robbed and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. On Monday, January 2 at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who said he was the victim of an attempted robbery. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, and he was transported to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment. The Rock Island Police Department reported they received no other calls of shots fired in the area. No other injuries or damaged property was located. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Public asked to give input on Moline Police

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room

Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
BURLINGTON, IA

