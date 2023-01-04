Read full article on original website
Twenty7tec Acquires Mortgage Affordability Platform Broker Sense
Fintech company Twenty7tec recently announced the acquisition of mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed amount. Broker Sense, established by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, assists mortgage advisers with assessing customer affordability against lender rules, while also ensuring that they recommend the appropriate lender as part of their research process.
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Juni, the Financial Platform Built for Commerce, Says Businesses Need to Carefully Determine Marketing Budget
Instead of dealing with different platforms and currencies, receipts and invoices, and arguing with banks over spend limits, you can consider using services provided via Juni. The company explains that with automatic receipt generation, real-time spend insights and Google Ads invoices auto-pulled into your account, it can be easier “to keep track of your payments.”
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022
Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
UK’s Bondsmith Becomes Principal Member of Visa Network
Bondsmith, the UK’s provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a key player in digital payments, “to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services.”. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually “increasing...
Digital Banking: Zopa Bank Crosses £3B Deposits Milestone
This week Zopa Bank has crossed the £3 billion deposits milestone, while their customers have collectively “opened 150,000 accounts to grow their savings faster in today’s challenging environment.”. Zopa’s ambition is “to make the hundreds of billions in “zombie money” sitting idle in UK current accounts work...
Securrency Announces New CEO
Securrency, a Fintech/Regtech enabling the issuance of compliant digital assets, has selected a new Chief Executive Officer, according to a release. Nadine Chakar will assume the CEO role effective January 9th, 2023. Dan Doney, Securrency’s founder who has served as CEO since the company’s launch, will shift his focus to...
Cornerstone FS, Cloud based Provider of International Payments, Enters Share Purchase Agreement
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS), the cloud-based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire Commerce Ltd., trading as MulootMoney.com, the provider of payment accounts and lending services, for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
Taiwan based Next Bank Launches on Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that Next Commercial Bank, a new digital bank backed by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest telecom operator, has “gone live on Temenos core banking platform, opening to customers during 2022.”. One of the first digital banks in Taiwan “to receive a virtual banking license from...
ComplyAdvantage, an AI-driven Fraud and AML Risk Detection Platform, Announces Inclusion in Chartis RiskTech100
ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100. The RegTech saw “an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.”
Virtual Payments Infrastructure Provider PPRO Adds MB WAY to Portuguese Payment Method Offering
PPRO, which claims to be the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, has announced that it has expanded its coverage of the Portuguese market by integrating MB WAY, Portugal’s leading mobile wallet provider, onto its platform. This development comes “as a result of PPRO’s long-standing partnerships with SIBS and...
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
The Clearing House Appoints David Watson as CEO
The Clearing House (TCH) announced that President & CEO Jim Aramanda will be retiring in early-2023, “after 15 years leading the company.”. Aramanda will be “succeeded by David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Swift.” In this role, Watson maintained responsibility “for Swift’s product engineering, development, and innovation with focus on the company’s services to banking, securities, market infrastructure, and corporate customers.”
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
Payments Fintech Brightwell Partners with Virgin Voyages, Providing Corporate Disbursements for Clients
Following a successful integration with Navigator in 2019, Brightwell, a global payments technology company, has expanded its partnership with Virgin Voyages. With ReadyRemit, powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, Virgin Voyages can now easily “pay vendors, workers, and others, and provide customer-facing payouts like rebates, rewards, and refunds with one digital solution.”
Startups in Abu Dhabi to Receive Streamlined Banking Services with Assistance from Flat6Labs, Wio Bank
In a bid to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s seed-stage program and early-stage venture capital firm, and Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, have “signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”. Under the agreement, startups from Flat6Labs Ignite, a specialized seed...
ICICI Bank Introduces Digital Solutions for Exporters
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) announced the launch of digital solutions for exporters, “a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform.”. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry, the suite of solutions “digitize the entire export life-cycle– from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.”
RelPro Teams Up with Rivel, Enabling Banks, Credit Unions to Increase SMB Growth
RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced its latest partnership with Rivel Inc., a Management Consulting firm that “uses data to align its clients with their shareholders’ and customers’ needs.”. The new partnership “enhances both companies’ ability to support banks...
