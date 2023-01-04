Read full article on original website
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, hoisted the...
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Chittenango boys basketball knocks off Westhill in battle of state-ranked teams
The Westhill High School gymnasium was shoulder-to-shoulder and rocking in anticipation of Thursday’s state-ranked boys basketball contest between Chittenango and the Warriors. Westhill, going into Thursday’s matchup with an unbeaten record, is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class B. The Bears, also in Class B, are ranked...
Solid fourth quarter lifts West Genesee boys basketball over Nottingham
Class AA opponents West Genesee and Nottingham went toe-to-toe in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division contest on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the state, used a solid run in the fourth quarter to down the Bulldogs by a score of 79-55.
High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball
A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action. The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.
High school roundup: Mount Markham girls volleyball remains unbeaten
The Mount Markham varsity girls volleyball squad remained unbeaten following a 3-0 victory over Waterville on Friday in a Center State Conference matchup. The Mustangs, who improved to 7-0 on the season, have also won 21-straight sets.
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Fulton’s fans were ‘huge part’ of victory over boys basketball rival Central Square
Fulton’s gym was packed Thursday night for a highly-anticipated boys basketball matchup against Oswego County rival Central Square.
Syracuse basketball at Virginia: What to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse will face a daunting defense as it goes up against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Virginia, as per usual under coach Tony Bennett, boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) are allowing opponents an average of just 59.1 points per game.
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
247Sports
Tale of the Tape: Syracuse at No. 11 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home after a two-game road trip to take on the Syracuse Orange. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off of an embarrassing collapse against Pitt as they fell 68-65. The Cavaliers dominated the first half as they held Pitt to 23 points on 32 percent shooting. The Panthers only scored .767 points per possession.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Senators, 3-2 in shootout
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
‘Unprecedented:” SU athletics director, a former ESPN executive, discusses player’s on-field collapse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the first people to call for Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game to be suspended after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field was Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. Wildhack has a unique perspective on the incident, being a former ESPN executive who worked with the NFL and a […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
Sean Tucker is doing his NFL training in Florida. What did his trainer think of his 2022 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has flown south for the winter. The star Syracuse football running back is training at an all-inclusive facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this offseason as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft. He is not returning to SU next year.
