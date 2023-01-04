ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball at Virginia: What to know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse will face a daunting defense as it goes up against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Virginia, as per usual under coach Tony Bennett, boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) are allowing opponents an average of just 59.1 points per game.
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
Tale of the Tape: Syracuse at No. 11 Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers return home after a two-game road trip to take on the Syracuse Orange. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off of an embarrassing collapse against Pitt as they fell 68-65. The Cavaliers dominated the first half as they held Pitt to 23 points on 32 percent shooting. The Panthers only scored .767 points per possession.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Senators, 3-2 in shootout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
‘Unprecedented:” SU athletics director, a former ESPN executive, discusses player’s on-field collapse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the first people to call for Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game to be suspended after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field was Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. Wildhack has a unique perspective on the incident, being a former ESPN executive who worked with the NFL and a […]
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
