ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Brace for a cloudy, cold and breezy weekend

–Another day with 0% of Chicago’s possible sun. And so, the depressing cloudy streak continues. We’re in the midst of Chicago’s cloudiest January open in the 30 years since 1992. –Friday marked the 4th day this month which has failed to produce a single ray of sunshine....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Colder temps and snow flurries moving in for the weekend

—Snow showers revisit the area in a moderately colder flow around the back end of the big winter storm behind Tuesday’s downstate and Southern severe weather outbreak and the huge snows on its cold back side. —The weather in Chicago is to take on a colder feel amid stronger...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area.  This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

As t-storms roll out, clouds, cold and snow set to move in

–NOT ONLY DID RARE JANUARY THUNDERSTORMS ROAM the area Tuesday, but they also produced hail coating the ground to penny to dime-sized hailstones in Palatine and North Lake, IL. –December, January and February are the city’s lowest thunderstorm producing thunderstorm month with one or less storms reported historically. –The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago records rare January thunderstorm

LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago comedian Andrew Roffe discusses upcoming shows

CHICAGO — Comedian, writer and second city alum Andrew Roffe has no problem creating virtual content on social media. Now he’s getting ready to bring those laughs across Chicago with some upcoming shows. He has a handful of shows coming up. The first show is Saturday in Schaumburg.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy