Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
WGNtv.com
Brace for a cloudy, cold and breezy weekend
–Another day with 0% of Chicago’s possible sun. And so, the depressing cloudy streak continues. We’re in the midst of Chicago’s cloudiest January open in the 30 years since 1992. –Friday marked the 4th day this month which has failed to produce a single ray of sunshine....
Temperature drops below freezing in Chicago Friday morning for the first time in 2023
Clouds dominate skies for first week of January; Mild pattern expected to continue for much of the United States CLOUD COVER HELPS KEEP OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES MILD FOR EARLY JANUARY – SO MUCH SO A RECORD WAS BROKEN A CLOUDY START TO 2023 JANUARY’S ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS 8 […]
Colder temps and snow flurries moving in for the weekend
—Snow showers revisit the area in a moderately colder flow around the back end of the big winter storm behind Tuesday’s downstate and Southern severe weather outbreak and the huge snows on its cold back side. —The weather in Chicago is to take on a colder feel amid stronger...
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area. This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
WGNtv.com
As t-storms roll out, clouds, cold and snow set to move in
–NOT ONLY DID RARE JANUARY THUNDERSTORMS ROAM the area Tuesday, but they also produced hail coating the ground to penny to dime-sized hailstones in Palatine and North Lake, IL. –December, January and February are the city’s lowest thunderstorm producing thunderstorm month with one or less storms reported historically. –The...
Chicago records rare January thunderstorm
LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area
Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Southwest passenger in Chicago still waiting for luggage from canceled flight
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines flights are on-time and planes are flying again, some passengers are still looking for their luggage after thousands of flights were canceled. Jerry Scheffers tried to fly to Ohama, Nebraska with his wife on Dec. 26 to visit their grandkids, but their trip never happened. “I went out and looked on […]
Chicago comedian Andrew Roffe discusses upcoming shows
CHICAGO — Comedian, writer and second city alum Andrew Roffe has no problem creating virtual content on social media. Now he’s getting ready to bring those laughs across Chicago with some upcoming shows. He has a handful of shows coming up. The first show is Saturday in Schaumburg.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
Tom Skilling
Chicago's Very Own source for breaking news, weather, sports and entertainment.
Woman sucker-punched in River North, warns of another random attack
The victim said the offender made his way across the street as if nothing had happened.
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0