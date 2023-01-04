Read full article on original website
South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after video shows him pulling opposing player to ice
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game. This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
MISSING: Springfield teen ran away from home on New Year’s Day
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
Norwich firefighter calls 'mayday' while fighting house fire
NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich fire officials say they are feeling thankful after one of their firefighters got trapped in a burning house Wednesday night. That firefighter was able to get out without injuries, according to officials. The fire happened at a home on Norwich Avenue around 8 p.m. Battalion...
Snow in hill towns causes slippery roads, school cancellations
22News traveled to Huntington where it was a winter wonderland with lots of fluffy snow coating the streets and trees.
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
