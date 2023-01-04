ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

WTNH

Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant.  About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Norwich firefighter calls 'mayday' while fighting house fire

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich fire officials say they are feeling thankful after one of their firefighters got trapped in a burning house Wednesday night. That firefighter was able to get out without injuries, according to officials. The fire happened at a home on Norwich Avenue around 8 p.m. Battalion...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CONNECTICUT STATE

