Saints Have Plenty at Stake vs. Panthers in Week 18

Despite a late season surge, the New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention this year. They'll finish the year by taking on the Carolina Panthers at home this Sunday.

The 7-9 Saints will come into the game with a three-game winning streak. It's their longest string of victories since a nine-game stretch between weeks four and thirteen during the 2020 season.

New Orleans may not be playing for a playoff berth against the 6-10 Panthers, but there is still plenty of motivation for both the team and some individual players next Sunday.

Finishing Strong

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) gets ready for the play against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have not had a double-digit losing season since going 3-13 in the Hurricane Katrina tragedy of 2005. Before that, you'd have to go all the way back to a 3-13 finish under Mike Ditka in 1999.

Beating Carolina, a division rival who defeated them back in Week 3, would also provide a small measure of revenge for players and coaches. New Orleans holds a 29-27 all-time record against the Panthers, including a 15-13 mark at home.

Pride is a powerful motivational tool. It would mean a lot to New Orleans players and coaches to finish with a four-game winning streak after struggling most of the season.

Job Security

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The strong finish by the Saints has probably secured coach Dennis Allen's job for 2023, much to the chagrin of many fans. There will almost certainly be some big changes to the coaching staff, but Allen seems likely to be back on the sideline after some high-character wins from his team.

Several players could also be playing for their jobs in New Orleans. The team has several key free agents and will again face some big salary cap decisions that could also lead to the release of some long-time contributors.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, a pending free agent, could use a strong finish to bolster a big contract with the Saints or another squad this offseason. Veteran stalwarts like DE Cameron Jordan and LB Demario Davis carry big contracts. They continue to play at a Pro Bowl-level, but will be rumored to be cap casualties this offseason. Perhaps a strong finish could convince the team that both players, who will turn 34 this offseason, are vital to keep into 2023.

Safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, two big offseason acquisitions, have both had disappointing years. Each is under contract for next year. However, a big finish from them could ease the thought of safety being a crucial offseason need and could even prevent the release of one of them to create cap space.

Another position of need is at defensive tackle. It's a unit that was a liability through the first half of the year, though there has been noticeable improvement lately. Starters David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle are both free agents next year. Expect changes at this position during the offseason, but the team could make a push to keep one of them with a good finish.

Offseason Momentum

Sep 11, 2022; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) strips the ball from Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) as safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks to make a tackle. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, a strong finish doesn't mean that a team will start off the next season well. However, finishing the year on a winning streak and appearing to have a strong infrastructure in place could look like a more attractive destination for some free agents.

Money isn't everything for some athletes. If the Saints appear like they have some of the pieces in place for a championship run, that could mean the difference in landing a specific player if the money is close.

New Orleans won't have a lot to spend in free agency. Perhaps a strong finish could make them appear to be a closer title contender than they did most of the year. Doing so might not only save some current jobs, but also make them look like a more attractive destination for other players.