Dallas, TX

PH Neighbor Named Catch Up & Read President, CEO

Carol Pierce Goglia, a Preston Hollow resident and Park Cities native, has been named president and CEO of Catch Up & Read (CAR). Catch Up & Read is the only reading intervention program that closes the literacy gap by using educators and data to find the best practices in English and Spanish. The organization serves 20 economically disadvantaged elementary schools in Dallas County by training more than 150 teachers and providing teacher-directed tutoring, which impacts 3,900 first through third-grade students.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
DALLAS, TX
New Ownership For Amore Italian

The new year brought new ownership for longtime Snider Plaza restaurant Amore Italian. Bill Sheahan, who took over Snider Plaza Antiques in Dec. 2019 after Allan and Martha Woodcook retired, assumed ownership of the space housing the restaurant on Jan. 1. “Although much will stay true to Amore’s long tradition...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

