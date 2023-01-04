Carol Pierce Goglia, a Preston Hollow resident and Park Cities native, has been named president and CEO of Catch Up & Read (CAR). Catch Up & Read is the only reading intervention program that closes the literacy gap by using educators and data to find the best practices in English and Spanish. The organization serves 20 economically disadvantaged elementary schools in Dallas County by training more than 150 teachers and providing teacher-directed tutoring, which impacts 3,900 first through third-grade students.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO