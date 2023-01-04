Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED and winter maintenance suspended; from Mount Vernon-Exit 319 to SD-37 South-Mitchell Exit 332 – conditions unknown.

The SD DOT advised no travel on I-90 from Chamberlain to the Minnesota border.

No travel is advised on many other state and federal highways in southeastern South Dakota.

A two-day storm dumped as much as 25 inches in parts of southeastern South Dakota.

Winter weather advisories are still in effect for parts of South Dakota. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said some areas will still pick some snow but not like on Monday night or Tuesday. Some area could see an inch or two in South Dakota while parts of southwestern Minnesota could see around three inches.

Many schools are closed today in the region including the Sioux Falls School District.

Wind in some areas of southeastern South Dakota could also blow some snow around, Karstens said.

